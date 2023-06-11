cole hall.jpg
Most public meetings include online access over Zoom or other online conferencing platforms. For more information visit your town or school district website or contact your town clerk.

MONDAY

SVUSED informational meeting on Pownal Head Start lease vote, 5:30 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 North St., Bennington.

Bennington Select Board, 6 p.m., fire station, 130 River St. 

Manchester Planning Commission, 7 p.m., town offices, 40 Jeff Williams Way. 

TUESDAY

SVUESD special meeting vote on Pownal Head Start program lease, 10 a.m.-7 p.m, at voting locations in Bennington, Pownal, Shaftsbury and Woodford. 

SVUSED Board, 5:30 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 North St., Bennington.

Taconic & Green Regional School District public engagement committee, 5:30 p.m., BRSU offices, 6378 Route 7A, Sunderland. 

Taconic & Green Regional School District Board, 6:30 p.m., BRSU offices, 6378 Route 7A, Sunderland. 

Vermont Agency of Transportation Route 67 bridge replacement hearing, 7 p.m., 4 Depot St, North Bennington.

WEDNESDAY

Arlington School District, 5:30 p.m., Arlington Memorial High School, East Arlington Rd. 

Shaftsbury energy planning meeting, 6 p.m., Cole Hall 61 Buck Hill Rd. 

North Bennington Prudential Committee, 6:30 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 High St., Bennington. 

THURSDAY

Dorset Select Board zoning bylaw public hearing, 7 p.m., town offices, 112 Mad Tom Rd. 

