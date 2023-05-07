Most meetings are also available though online conferencing. Check your town website or contact your town for details.
ToDAY
Bennington Select Board: 6 p.m., Bennington Fire Station, 130 River St.
Mettawee School District: 6:30 p.m., Pawlet Town Hall, 122 School St, Pawlet.
Arlington Select Board: 7 p.m., Arlington Town Hall, 3828 Route 7A.
Dorset Fire District Annual Meeting: 7 p.m., Fire Station, Route 30.
Manchester Planning Commission: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 40 Jeff Williams Way.
Sunderland ARPA meeting: 7 p.m., Town Hall, Mountain View Drive.
TUESDAY
MAU/SVUSED joint board meeting: 5 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 North St., Bennington.
SVUSED Board: 5:30 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 North St., Bennington.
Manchester Selectboard: 7 p.m., 40 Jeff Williams Way.
WEDNESDAY
Shaftsbury Cemetery Commission: 9 a.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.
Arlington School District Board: 5:30 p.m., Arlington Memorial High School.
Shaftsbury Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.
Spinelli Field Committee Meeting: SVSU offices, 184 North St., Bennington.