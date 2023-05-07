Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Most meetings are also available though online conferencing. Check your town website or contact your town for details.

ToDAY

Bennington Select Board: 6 p.m., Bennington Fire Station, 130 River St.

Mettawee School District: 6:30 p.m., Pawlet Town Hall, 122 School St, Pawlet.

Arlington Select Board: 7 p.m., Arlington Town Hall, 3828 Route 7A.

Dorset Fire District Annual Meeting: 7 p.m., Fire Station, Route 30.

Manchester Planning Commission: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 40 Jeff Williams Way.

Sunderland ARPA meeting: 7 p.m., Town Hall, Mountain View Drive.

TUESDAY

MAU/SVUSED joint board meeting: 5 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 North St., Bennington.

SVUSED Board: 5:30 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 North St., Bennington.

Manchester Selectboard: 7 p.m., 40 Jeff Williams Way.

WEDNESDAY

Shaftsbury Cemetery Commission: 9 a.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.

Arlington School District Board: 5:30 p.m., Arlington Memorial High School.

Shaftsbury Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.

Spinelli Field Committee Meeting: SVSU offices, 184 North St., Bennington.

