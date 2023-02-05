Many meetings are held on Zoom or online as well as in person. Check with your local town or school district website or office for details.
MONDAY
SVSU policy drafting committee, 4:30 SVSU offices, 184 North St., Bennington.
Shaftsbury Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Rd.
Rupert Planning Commission/DRB, 7 p.m., town offices, 187 East St., West Rupert
TUESDAY
SVSU Superintendent Evaluation Committee, 4:30 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 North St., Bennington.
Taconic & Green Regional School District Board, 6:30 p.m., BRSU offices, 6378 Vermont Route 7A, Sunderland.
Manchester Selectboard, 7 p.m., town offices, Jeff Williams Way.
Dorset Planning Commission, 7 p.m., town offices, 112 Mad Tom Rd., East Dorset.
WEDNESDAY
Shaftsbury Planning Commission special meeting on solar proposal, 6 p.m. Shaftsbury Elementary School, 150 Buck Hill Rd.
North Bennington Prudential Committee Board, 6:30 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 North St., Bennington.
THURSDAY
Pownal Selectboard special meeting on ARPA funds, 5 p.m., town offices, 467 Center St.
Pownal Selectboard, 6 p.m., town offices, 467 Center St.