Many meetings are streamed online or available on the Zoom online platform. Check with your town for details.
Monday
Shaftsbury Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Rd.
Dorset Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Dorset town offices, 112 Mad Tom Rd.
Tuesday
Pownal Planning Commisson, 6 p.m., town offices, 511 Center St.
Taconic & Green Regional School District Board, 6:30 p.m., BRSU offices, Route 7A, Sunderland.
Manchester Selectboard, 7 p.m., town offices, 40 Jeff Williams Way.
Wednesday
Shaftsbury Cemetery Commission, 9 a.m., Cole Hall.
Manchester Development Review Board, 7:30 p.m., town offices.