Many meetings are streamed online or available on the Zoom online platform. Check with your town for details.

Monday

Shaftsbury Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Rd.

Dorset Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Dorset town offices, 112 Mad Tom Rd.

Tuesday

Pownal Planning Commisson, 6 p.m., town offices, 511 Center St.

Taconic & Green Regional School District Board, 6:30 p.m., BRSU offices, Route 7A, Sunderland.

Manchester Selectboard, 7 p.m., town offices, 40 Jeff Williams Way.

Wednesday

Shaftsbury Cemetery Commission, 9 a.m., Cole Hall.

Manchester Development Review Board, 7:30 p.m., town offices.

