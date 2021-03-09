Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Bennington: Vermont Veterans' Home, board of trustees special meeting, 1 p.m. Friday. Due to Coronavirus social distancing guidelines, to listen to this board meeting by phone at 929-205-6099, meeting ID: 844 4921 4789, password: 069784.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.