POWNAL — The state Department of Environmental Conservation will hold a public meeting here Tuesday for users of the Pownal Fire District No. 2 public water system and Pownal residents.
The meeting will focus on the recently received a permit to construct an upgraded water treatment system to permanently continue removing PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) from the district's well water supply. The system has had a temporary filtering system in place near the well off Route 346 since 2016, when elevated levels of PFAS chemicals were discovered in the system -- believed to have emanated from the nearby former General Cable plant.
The pending upgrade project is required in a draft Corrective Action Plan (CAP) to address PFAS in groundwater in the area.
This meeting -- on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Pownal Rescue Squad building at 22 Ladd Road -- is being held in conjunction with a formal public comment period on the CAP, which closes on Oct. 4.