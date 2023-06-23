POWNAL – Agreement between the town and the Historical Society to use space in the new Town Hall for a local history room remains an elusive goal, prompting the Select Board to set a special meeting in an attempt to hammer out the details.
The society had donated an historic 1812 schoolhouse building, located near the new Town Hall site on Center Street, to become part of the new facility – to be attached to a modular portion that houses the town offices.
The offices opened in the modular section in March 2022, while the schoolhouse was moved and attached to the structure last June. Finish work on the schoolhouse addition is now largely complete.
AGREEMENT SOUGHT
Referring Thursday to a post this month on the society’s Facebook page about the situation, Chairman Mike Gardner said the board did not want to respond to the post online and would rather resolve any differences face-to-face.
He proposed, and the board approved, tentatively setting a special meeting with society members for July 20, beginning at 6 p.m.
The first part of the meeting will be for any presentations by the society and for public comment, the board agreed, and the parties would then enter an executive session with town attorney Robert Fisher to discuss a lease or other agreement for use of the space.
Gardner said he hopes the board and society members can agree in principal at that time on how to move the plan forward, if not reach an agreement both parties support.
“I agree; we need to stop kicking this can,” board member Harry “Jamie” Percey said of the proposed meeting.
LEASE PROPOSALS
According to the society’s post on June 4, the Select Board in October presented the society with a lease proposal for the lower floor area of the schoolhouse, where a history center is to be created. However, “PHS and the town have been trying to reach an agreement ever since,” the Facebook post stated.
The post also goes into some of the successive proposals for lease payments, liability insurance and other details being negotiated.
“The Pownal Historical Society board is faced with a difficult decision and needs input, guidance and support,” the society posted.