BENNINGTON — A meeting on possible reuse scenarios for the Energizer manufacturing facility will be held online via Zoom on Wednesday, July 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The public session will include an update on the reuse planning work to date and allow time for community input.
The Bennington County Regional Commission was hired by the town, utilizing funding from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and a municipal planning grant from the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
The goal is to produce a detailed reuse plan that will examine possible redevelopment opportunities for the nearly 300,000-square-foot complex on just over three off Gage and Scott streets, which the company is shutting down.
Energizer announced in late 2019 that it would begin shifting remaining battery manufacturing here to another plant in Portage, Wisc., and would end the Bennington operations in 2021.
Assisting BCRC in preparing a report on reuse options will be Camoin Associates 310 of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. which was selected through a request for proposal process.
Work on the reuse plan is expected to wrap up by September.
A steering committee made up of representatives from local government, area business and housing organizations; businesses and lenders, neighborhood representatives, the school system, the DEC and the federal Environmental Protection Agency, was developed to oversee the process and selected Camoin Associates 310 after reviewing the RFPs received.
“Reuse of the Energizer facility, given its size and prominent placement adjacent to Bennington’s urban center, presents the community with some significant opportunities,” said BCRC Executive Director Jim Sullivan. “We are pleased to be working with the town of Bennington, the project steering committee, and Camoin Associates 310 to develop some possible concepts for redevelopment of the site. Engaging the public in this effort is an important part of the process.”
SURVEY POSTED
As part of the public engagement process, BCRC and Camoin Associates 310 have released a survey to assess the current and future housing needs of the town and collect community feedback on the reuse of the Energizer facility.
The survey will be available online through July 23 and accessible via links on the BCRC and town websites and social media.
Information on how to join the public meeting is available on both the town of Bennington and BCRC websites.
Among the listed tasks in the RPF included to study existing environmental, land use and infrastructure conditions in the area; look at economic and market conditions relative to the site; engage residents and other stakeholders in developing a vision for use of the property; develop area-wide and specific strategies for revitalization, and develop priorities for an implementation plan.
The battery business here began as a Union Carbide facility in 1942. Over the decades, it employed thousands, including about 700 workers at times during the 1970s. There were about 90 employees when the shutdown plan was announced.
The office and manufacturing operations occupied space in two former textile mills that were joined together during a major addition project in the 1970s.