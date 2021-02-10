HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. -- The regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls village board scheduled for Tuesday had to be rescheduled after the mayor's wife came down with COVID.
In a notice posted on the village's Facebook page, the meeting was postponed until February 23, including a public hearing for a new water tank. The meeting will be remote on Zoom and a link to the meeting will be on the village's website.
Mayor Rob Allen's wife, Heather, started to have cold and allergy-like symptoms on February 3 and the next day tested positive for coronavirus.
Allen and his four children were tested on Feb. 5 and all results came back negative. They are going to be tested again in the coming days to be able to come out of quarantine.
"So she noticed, I think it was Wednesday afternoon, she was having out of season allergy and cold symptoms, so she decided this could be a thing, so she gave me a call and said what do you think we should do," Allen said. "So we decided to quarantine that day until we got the results of our tests. It came back positive on Thursday afternoon, which was really stunning to us, because we had been so careful about it."
After that, the rest of the family was tested, all coming back negative. Now, after a week, they are set to be tested again today.
"If we all come back negative, then we did the right thing and dodged the bullet, and we limited the spread in our household, which is a fantastic prospect," Allen said.
Allen said on Wednesday that his wife is in good spirits and feeling better and has been quarantining from the rest of the family. But the quarantine made it difficult to prepare for the meeting, which is why it was moved.
"My wonderful village clerk, Marie O'Neil, suggested that we postpone it and after a couple of phone calls to our attorney, and to the engineering firms ... we had a public hearing set that we just postponed and made sure everything was okay," Allen said. "I reached out to my trustees and said, 'Are you guys okay with me postponing this and they're like, absolutely, that's fine, you know, do what you need to do, we get it."
Allen, his wife and their children have had lots of support from friends and other residents.
"Doing the right thing isn't always the easiest thing and this has been hard," said Allen, who is also a music teacher at the high school. "My kids have been really awesome and helping in a lot of ways when they can. Technology has been great because we can talk on the phone and do Facetime. The village has been supportive and we've had a lot of offers of help from our friends and a lot of prayers from members of our church and members of the community, so we're in good spirits."