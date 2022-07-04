BENNINGTON — A local organization whose volunteers have helped provided testing, vaccination and other services throughout the COVID pandemic has received a federal grant.
The Medical Reserve Corps of Southwest Vermont announced it has received a $25,000 grant to help fund its continuing efforts. The award is among a $9.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act fund being distributed by the National Association of County and City Health Officials.
The Medical Reserve Corps of Southwest Vermont is a volunteer organization based at the Vermont Department of Health’s Bennington district office.
“This substantial grant will help us to continue the important work of COVID-19 response efforts,” Dee Myrvang, program director for Southwest Vermont, said in a statement. “Our volunteers come from many backgrounds, and this grant will provide us with needed resources to train, equip and sustain local efforts in Southern Vermont.”
Myrvang said the efforts of volunteers — more than 80 in Bennington County and more than 1,000 statewide — have helped the Medical Reserve Corps provide needed testing, vaccines and COVID-19 response efforts over the last two years.
“We could not have done it without their help,” Myrvang said.
The Medical Reserve Corps is a national network of volunteers, organized locally to improve the health and safety of their communities. The network includes about 200,000 volunteers as part of 800 community-based units located throughout the United States and its territories.
During the 2020 COVID-19 response, Medical Reserve Corps volunteers contributed about 840,000 hours of service, resulting in a workforce savings of nearly $24 million.