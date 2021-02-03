BENNINGTON — A man whose body was found in the woods after crashing his truck on Route 279 earlier this month died from the cold, the medical examiner has found.
Hans Heck, 35, died on Jan. 8 from “hypothermia due to low environmental temperatures,” according to the final copy of his death certificate. It says the military veteran died within minutes, and his death was an accident.
National Weather Service records show that the temperature that day stayed below freezing. It saw a high of 26 degrees at 1:37 a.m. and a low of 15 degrees at 10:46 p.m.
Heck’s death certificate, released by the Vermont health department on Wednesday afternoon, says his time of death is unknown.
Heck’s injury happened when he “fled on foot into wooded area following motor vehicle collision in freezing weather,” according to the document, which was certified by the state's Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Steven Shapiro.
The Bennington Police Department earlier said it responded to a rollover crash of Heck’s pickup truck at around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 and found he’d fled the scene. Local police said they searched for him that night, with no success, and resumed looking on Jan. 10 after Heck’s family and friends reported that he hadn’t been found.
The BPD said his body was found on Jan. 11, about 200 yards off Route 279, during a search by multiple law enforcement agencies and local volunteers.
Heck’s sister, Karen Heck, claims the police department bears responsibility for his death, citing negligence.
“I feel heartbroken, devastated knowing that he was alone in the cold and the police didn’t do any efforts to help him, knowing and seeing the magnitude of the crash,” she said on Wednesday. “I can’t sleep at night thinking about it.”
BPD Chief Paul Doucette and Lt. Camillo Grande didn’t respond to messages asking for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
On Jan. 25, Heck’s former housemate spoke during a Bennington Select Board meeting, accusing local police of not acting quickly enough because of Heck’s race. His family is Hispanic.
Doucette said last week that the claim of racial profiling was “not correct” and “inappropriate.” He said Bennington police tried looking for Heck in other locations on Jan. 8 and reaching people connected to him.
“Mr. Heck was involved in a motor vehicle crash and fled the scene in an effort to elude the police,” Doucette had said.
It’s not yet clear what led to Heck’s vehicular crash. His death certificate didn’t list any contributing factors to his death.