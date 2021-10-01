Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center announced in an internal memo to staff this week that it will be instituting a $3 minimum wage adjustment and a 3 percent increase for all other employees, beginning the first pay period of January.

According to a statement issued Friday, the adjustment will increase the organization’s minimum wage from $13 to $16 per hour.

Additionally, the hospital announced a recognition bonus and achievement award for employees, as well as a one-time opportunity to “buy back” earned time and personal time off.

The bonus and award programs do not always occur annually, and are determined by the financial health of the organization as it closes out its fiscal year. The total investment of these programs and wage adjustments is about $4.5 million, officials said.

“Our incredible employees are the backbone of the health system, and they have shown incredible skill, indisputable courage, immense dedication and provided the utmost compassionate care during the most significant health crisis of our lifetime,” said President and CEO Thomas Dee. “Recognizing them is paramount for our organization to continue to provide the highest quality care for the community.”

Dee added, “Our human resources and finance departments regularly do a fair market and regional assessment for all of our positions and determined our minimum wage increase was in order. Hospitals across the country are experiencing tremendous workforce challenges, and SVMC is no different. Having a competitive wage structure and benefits program is critical in retaining and attracting talented employees.”

Asked whether there have been staffing challenges, which are common during the pandemic at many institutions, Kevin Dailey, the medical center’s vice president of Human Resources, said, “Yes. We are experiencing staffing challenges in some areas. As always, we are maintaining our high standard of care. And yes, we expect that raising the minimum pay will help recruit and retain staff.”

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

