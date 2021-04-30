BENNINGTON — Meals on Wheels is resuming onsite dining in Bennington on Monday, the first time since the coronavirus outbreak hit Vermont nearly 14 months ago.
The nonprofit organization will reopen its dining site in town for outdoor meals first — until indoor service can restart in July, said Executive Director Ilsa Svoboda.
“I am so pleased to offer this service,” she said, “so that our senior community is able to socialize in a safe, healthy way.”
Indoor dining is scheduled to restart on July 5.
Meals on Wheels of Bennington County decided to take these steps after seeing the state government allowing more and more places to return to normal operations, Svoboda said. Other Meals on Wheels groups in the state were also moving in this direction, she added.
The Bennington dining site, located at 124 Pleasant St., will be open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday to Friday. Last seating is at 12:30 pm. Diners should keep their masks on until they are seated and served.
The outdoor service could be canceled in case of inclement weather, but to-go meals will always be available during dining hours, Svoboda said.
The organization can't charge clients age 60 and older due to restrictions in the Older Americans Act, but it suggests a donation of $4 per meal to help defray costs. Other community members, who are welcome to join, would be charged $5.
The local organization will also resume twice-weekly outdoor dining in Arlington next week. Meals will be served 12-1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays at the Battenkill Grange.
Its dining location in Manchester, however, is closed until further notice.
The three Bennington County sites suspended onsite dining last March, a few days after a Readsboro man became the first Vermonter to test positive of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.
This was done to protect the organization's main clientele, people older than 60 and those living with disabilities, who were among the groups considered most vulnerable to the disease.
Since then, Svoboda said the organization has been delivering up to 300 meals a day to clients at home.