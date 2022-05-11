BENNINGTON — The 35th Annual Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival, Downtown Bennington’s signature event, returns after a pandemic-driven two-year hiatus.
Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and filled with over 95 vendors offering juried crafts and specialty food on May 28 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Bring your whole family to downtown Bennington for this annual rite of spring. This event is free and open to the public with plenty of free parking downtown.
There will be many different types of live performances throughout the day on four separate stages, including the Thomson Family Stage in Merchants Park, as well as children’s activities, live demos, and much more. Artisans will be offering a wide range of products, from handmade jewelry, clothing, sculpture, carvings and paintings, to gifts, specialty food items, and more. Food vendors include such treats as Jamaican and World cuisine, fried dough, fresh squeezed lemonade, and cotton candy.
Main Street businesses will be offering special activities and deals throughout the day. While most of the downtown businesses survived the pandemic, they are all ready to throw open their doors to the merriment of Mayfest. Several restaurants downtown will be serving up their own specialties.
Some vendors are returning and many are new. The new Executive Director of the Better Bennington Corp., Jenny Dewar, and assistant Kaiya Kirk, are very excited to put their own spin on Mayfest while honoring the legacy of the past many years run expertly by John Shannahan and Dianne Perry.
For more information, contact the Better Bennington Corporation at (802) 442-5758 or admin@betterbennington.com.