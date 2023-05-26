BENNINGTON — Saturday’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s – a perfect day for the biggest and best Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival the Better Bennington Corporation has ever staged.
Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., the 26th annual Mayfest, one of downtown Bennington’s signature annual events, will welcome one and all to the block formed by Main, North, Pleasant and School streets. An expected 120 vendors will be awaiting shoppers, with a live soundtrack provided by four stages of musical entertainment.
“It’s the biggest festival Bennington has,” Better Bennington Corp. Executive Director Jenny Dewar said. “The weather is amazing and we haven’t had amazing weather. The first Mayfest back from COVID didn’t have such great weather, so this will be the first one where we’re really back from COVID.”
Dewar believes the 120 vendors is a record for the event.
Artisans will be selling items including handmade jewelry, clothing, sculpture, carvings, paintings and specialty food items. Food vendors will offer such treats as Jamaican and world cuisine, fried dough, fresh squeezed lemonade, and cotton candy.
The stages will be set up in front of Knapp’s, at the festival food court in front of the Lucky Dragon, the vacant lot near Silver Street, and at Merchants Park. There will also be performances at The Coffee Bar and Ramunto’s.
Merchants Park will be hosting another new feature: A kids’ corner with children’s activities and a young entrepreneurs corner, where vendors ages 13 and under will be selling their wares.
Main Street businesses will be offering special activities and special deals throughout the day, and downtown restaurants will be serving up their own specialties.
Motorists should be aware that traffic will be routed around the area during the festival.