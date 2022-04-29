BENNINGTON — There’s a superhero in the Bennington County prosecutor’s office with the power to calm and comfort in the most stressful of times. He doesn’t don a red cape or fly over tall buildings. Instead, he wears a collar and a green bandanna and sits at the feet of victims of sexual assault.
Truthfully, he’s also hairy and occasionally yawns loudly in the middle of proceedings. But according to the people he’s helped, Superman has nothing on Max the goldendoodle.
Max, 5, is Bennington County’s own courthouse therapy dog. His job is to sit with sexual abuse and violent crime victims in courtrooms and meeting rooms, during hearings and trials, to comfort and calm in some of the most anxious moments in their lives.
Having a therapy dog participate in court was the brainchild of Whitney Kalinowski, victim advocate for the State’s Attorney’s Office in Bennington County. Kalinowski grew up around dogs and the law. Her father was a K9 state trooper in Vermont.
Knowing the importance dogs can play in support during stressful times, Kalinowski approached State’s Attorney Erica Marthage with the idea of having a canine support dog available for victims. Marthage agreed, and Max, just 4 months old, began working with Kalinowski during depositions and in meetings with victims of sometimes horrific crimes with his calm nature and sensitive aura.
Max became certified during his training after he turned 1 and was then able to accompany Kalinowski into the courtrooms, where he’s been ever since. The program was picked up by another State’s Attorney’s Office, this time with a Great Dane. But Max was the first.
“He has this calm presence with people. He knows somehow what they need and allows himself to be used in that way. At home, he can be a real goofball, but he knows when he needs to be calm, except for the occasional yawn and stretch that gets everyone’s attention,” Kalinowski said with a laugh.
She thinks Max has helped dozens of people over his short career and will continue to help not only victims but everyone in the courtroom. He also is a conversation starter. “When we meet with victims, it’s easier to chat about Max and have that conversation, which allows for those harder conversations to come.”
Marthage agreed. “Max has been an invaluable asset to our office. I initially expected a support dog to simply be a nice distraction for victims.
“I greatly underestimated the impact he would have on the courtroom as a whole,” she said. “Max’s presence changes the dynamic in the courtroom. It is more than just the presence of a dog. It is Max in particular. Max has spent so much time in the courtroom environment and is so comfortable that he puts everyone at ease. I did not expect him to also be a support for everyone else in the court. Regardless of why they are there, no one can pass him without offering a kind word or a smile. He is a gentle soul who provides unconditional love and is happy for the attention.
“Victims lean on him when they hear difficult news. They frequently look into his eyes when discussing difficult topics and constantly pet him when he’s nearby. I can no longer imagine doing this work without Max.”
Kimberly Main was just 13 when she became the survivor of ongoing sexual abuse that lasted years. During the terrifying ordeal of coming face to face with her abuser during proceedings, Max played a big part in calming the anxiety that rattled her to her core.
“When I first saw my abuser during that first hearing, I was so scared and anxious. My heart was racing, and it was hard just to breathe,” said Main. “Max kept me calm so I could talk about what had happened to me. He sat there at my feet, and I was able to pet him throughout so I could continue. Just him being there, it felt comfortable, and I felt safe.”
Main still visits with Max when hearings come up from time to time. “He always knows when I’m emotional and scared. He comes over and sits with me, and I immediately feel calm. I love him.”
When asked about what Max has meant to her, Kalinowski didn’t hesitate in her answer.
“It’s my favorite accomplishment. I always loved dogs and my job. Together, it means everything to me and to many others, as well.”