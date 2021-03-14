BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony Union High School will remain open to hybrid in-person learning this week after the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union was notified of a positive COVID-19 test within the school learning community.
“In keeping with Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, our team took immediate steps to isolate the situation. We are working closely with local and state officials to ensure our community remains safe and healthy,” said a statement from superintendent James Culkeen.
Culkeen’s statement also said that after a meeting with the state health department, close contacts were determined and notified, and the building has been sanitized within the affected spaces.
“We would like to remind our community that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Please continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay physically distant from others,” the statement reads.
Case numbers in the SVSU have slowed considerably over the past couple of months after the holiday break. The district went all remote the week after the Christmas break and the week after the February break to help alleviate the possibility of having cases in the district and its buildings.
Also, starting Monday, the kindergarten through sixth grades will be onto Phase III of school reopening. This means that students will be in a hybrid in-person learning mode with four days in school and one day of remote learning.
Parents are urged to continue to check svsu.org and our social media accounts for the most up-to-date information.