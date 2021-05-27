By Banner staff
BENNINGTON – Two members of the Black Student Alliance at Mount Anthony Union High School have prepared 30 Juneteenth-related donation packages to be distributed through the Bennington Free Library to families who request them.
Mary Jo Kwiatek, a teacher at the high school and advisor to the student group, said the packages will include a children’s book about Juneteenth, on June 19, which annually marks the end of slavery in the United States on that date in 1865.
The students, Eveona Williams and Jamia Velazquez, are founding members of the student group and wanted to do a community project before the end of the school year, the teacher said. They developed a project related to Juneteenth.
Kwiatek said the effort received a boost when Bennington Bookshop donated 30 copies of “Juneteenth for Mazie,” by Floyd Cooper.
Each donation package prepared by the students will include a book, a set of “Juneteenth for Mazie” coloring pages, where children will create their own board game, and a package of crayons.
Kwiatek said that when the bookstore owners learned that the purchase would be made with private, rather than school district funds, they donated the 30 copies.
The group advisor said she dropped the packages off at the library Thursday. Families can stop at the library to request a package, which will be distributed on a first come/first serve basis, likely during the week of Juneteenth.