Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON -- Over the weekend, the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union was notified of a positive test of COVID-19 within the Mount Anthony Union High School and Southwest Tech learning communities.

In a joint statement from SVSU superintendent James Culkeen and Southwest Tech director Michael Lawler, it was determined that both schools will remain open after a consultation with the Vermont Department of Health.

All close contacts were determined and notified and trained maintenance staff have engaged in a thorough sanitation process of all surfaces within the affected spaces. All buildings will remain open for in-person learning.

Starting today, all Mount Anthony Union High School students currently enrolled in 2-day hybrid learning will transition to 4 days in-person, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesdays remaining asynchronous.

District residents are asked to check the district's website at www.svsu.org and the social media accounts for the most up-to-date information.

Adam Samrov can be reached at asamrov@benningtonbanner.com or on Twitter @banner_sports

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.