BENNINGTON -- Over the weekend, the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union was notified of a positive test of COVID-19 within the Mount Anthony Union High School and Southwest Tech learning communities.
In a joint statement from SVSU superintendent James Culkeen and Southwest Tech director Michael Lawler, it was determined that both schools will remain open after a consultation with the Vermont Department of Health.
All close contacts were determined and notified and trained maintenance staff have engaged in a thorough sanitation process of all surfaces within the affected spaces. All buildings will remain open for in-person learning.
Starting today, all Mount Anthony Union High School students currently enrolled in 2-day hybrid learning will transition to 4 days in-person, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesdays remaining asynchronous.
District residents are asked to check the district's website at www.svsu.org and the social media accounts for the most up-to-date information.