BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony senior Carson Gordon will be one of the student panelists on Monday night during a virtual town hall meeting with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The town hall, which will come online at 7:30 p.m., is called “Coping during COVID: How Students are Handling the Challenges of the COVID Pandemic.” The event will focus on how high school students have, “... experienced the social, emotional and mental health challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In a press release, Sanders said, “I want to hear directly from Vermont’s young people. This past year has been terrible for so many of us, and there’s no doubt that our students are struggling. They may not be able to go to school, they’re dealing with remote and hybrid learning. They can’t see their friends, and of course, some lost loved ones to this terrible virus. We cannot ignore their pain and we also owe it to them to listen to their ideas for how we move forward. I want to hear directly from these students and together discuss what can be done to boldly address their needs.”
Gordon will be part of a panel that includes nine students from schools across the state and also six experts, including school counselors and a doctor from Community Health Centers in Burlington.
They will join Sanders for a discussion, followed by a question and answer session with the student attendees. Students will have an opportunity to speak about the issues that matter most to them, and ask questions about Sanders’ plans to help young people.
Gordon said he found out about the event from Mount Anthony Union High School chorus teacher Lynn Sweet.
“She sent me a message about it and said I should send in my information,” Gordon said. “So I talked about my experience during the pandemic and how I’ve been affected and I was selected by [Sanders’ team].”
Gordon said that he’ll have three minutes to talk about his experience during the pandemic as a senior at Mount Anthony. He is taking classes at both the high school and doing some Early College classwork at the Community College of Vermont.
“I’ve enjoyed high school, but the experience of CCV has been so easy because it’s online,” Gordon said. He said he also will talk about being a part of the drama club and not being able to perform because of the pandemic.
The other panelists include: Iva Armour-Jones, Brattleboro Union High School; Hussein Amuri, Winooski High School; Dustin Beloin, North Country Career Center; Elly Bliss, St. Johnsbury Academy; Isabella Lafemina, Rutland High School; Wesley Palmer, YouthBuild; Ella Partlow, Missisquoi Valley Union High School; and Lucas Whitaker, Hazen Union High School.
The experts on the panel include: Cath Burns, PhD, Clinical Director, Vermont’s COVID Support Line; Phyllis Currao, School Counselor, Proctor Junior/Senior High School; Holly Morehouse, Executive Director, Vermont Afterschool; Jen Olson, Work Place Learning Coordinator, Hazen Union High School; Karen Price, Director of Family Support, Vermont Family Network; Heather Stein, MD, Community Health Centers of Burlington.
Students wishing to participate are asked to register.
Family members, educators, school staff, members of the media and the public are invited to watch the event at: https://www.youtube.com/senatorsanders