BENNINGTON — If you aren’t familiar with the meaning of Juneteenth, you’re certainly not alone. A group of socially-conscious students at Mount Anthony Union High School are trying to raise awareness of the nation’s newest federal holiday.
MAU’s Black Student Alliance, led by junior Ella Saccio, is taking on the cause of educating younger students across the Southshire on the significance of the day. Saccio selected an age-appropriate book, “All Different Now” by Angela Johnson and illustrated by E.B. Lewis, that she could take with her to local elementary schools to educate them on the day of freedom.
Special education teacher Mary Jo Kwiatek and English teacher Tai King are co-advisors for the BSA, but they pass all of the credit for the idea on to Saccio.
“She is so amazing,” said Kwiatek. “She has such energy, she gets excited about everything. I wish I had a bunch of Ellas.”
Kwiatek is originally from Buffalo, home of one of the largest and longest-running Juneteenth festivals in the country. This year will mark 47 years of Buffalo holding an organized celebration, which has turned into a weeklong event. So Kwiatek was a bit surprised to come one state over to Vermont and see that not only was there no celebration (until last year), but very little was known about it at all.
Last year, Jonathan Phipps, equity coordinator for Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, organized Bennington’s first Juneteenth celebration and held it at MAUMS.
This year it will be held at a more downtown location, the SVSU parking lot at 113 Depot St., in hopes of drawing more people.
Juneteenth, the very symbolic day referred to by some as “Black Independence Day,” marks the true end of slavery in the United States. Many may refer back to the Emancipation Proclamation, President Abraham Lincoln’s order that all slaves of the Confederacy were now free, as the end of slavery in the U.S. This, however, was ignored in many places still at war with the Union.
Furthermore, in what has become a mere unfortunate footnote on Lincoln’s order, the Emancipation Proclamation neither freed slaves in Confederate states that had already been conquered by Union forces, nor in loyal border states that still allowed the practice. Two and a half years after the proclamation, on June 19, 1865, Union troops reached Galveston, Texas, informing the slaves there they were now free, and that is the day now commemorated.
Saccio, herself, said she was never aware of Juneteenth until two years ago when President Joe Biden signed the bill making it a federal holiday.
That’s part of what has motivated her to go on this small elementary school book tour, as she expected she’d find more of the same, and did.
“Today, I asked them questions to see what they knew, and none of them knew what Juneteenth was,” Saccio explained of her trip to Pownal Elementary. Saccio has also visited with students at Monument Elementary and Woodford Hollow Elementary. Shaftsbury, Molly Stark and Bennington are all still on the list.
Saccio said she gets a lot of the questions you’d expect from elementary school students who might not fully understand the gravity of the situation, like “Do you get presents on Juneteenth?” or “Will we have it off from school?” However, just spreading awareness and making it a part of younger people’s lexicon seems to be the goal.
Not afraid to share the spotlight, Saccio was quick to give credit to her fellow members of BSA for this project and others, like pieces of Black history trivia on the school announcements the entire month of February. Other members include her little sister Charlotte Saccio (ninth grade), Emily Maikoo (10th), Arik Gilbert (11th) and Charles Thompson (11th), the latter of whom was present for last Tuesday’s BSA meeting.
“For me – and I think I can speak for Charlie, too – this is something that interests us both, just activism in general,” she explained. “Obviously, (Juneteenth) is a very important issue that needs to be brought up in schools, along with racism and injustice in general.”
Saccio seems to have a knack for being in front of a classroom and engaging students. The junior has had time in her schedule to visit these schools because she is in advanced placement classes, and most are already finished for this semester. She says she plans on going to the University of Vermont down the road, but isn’t sure what her major will be just yet.
“I don’t know career-wise,” she said, when asked if she wanted to be a teacher. “I don’t know if I want to be a teacher. That said, in general, education is super important, and especially working with younger kids that might not realize how important it is… It’s very valuable to me, and my teachers every day have inspired me, so I thought it would be fun to do this.”