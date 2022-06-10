BENNINGTON – The Mount Anthony Union High School Class of 2022 had a near perfect June evening for its commencement.
The 171 seniors received their diplomas on the school’s baseball field grass, surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, classmates and other residents – sharply framed by the looming Green Mountains to the east and Mt. Anthony to the west.
An intermittent breeze blew a few light clouds around – and occasionally threatened to carry off a mortar board – but mostly produced beaming smiles.
School Principal Tim Payne said he would keep his opening remarks short. And he did.
‘PESSIMISM IS EASY’
“So here are my words of encouragement to the Class of 2022,” Payne said. “Pessimism is easy because all it requires of you is to accept the world as it is. Optimism is the challenge. Optimism requires that you see the world for what it is, and then you have to decide if you are going to be part of the solution.”
The principal added, “Optimism doesn’t arrive every day, but when it does, you have to decide if you are going to waste that opportunity to make life better for you and for others.”
The principal also announced that the 2022 Senior Patriot award was given to Sophia Kipp, who was lauded for displaying athletic skill and artistic talent, especially over the past year.
Class President Eric Whitman quoted motivational speaker John O’Leary, saying, “You cannot always choose the path that you walk in life, but you can choose the manner in which you walk it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic was something his class did not choose, Whitman said, but “the experiences of the past four years will forever connect us.”
“Look to the future, be humble, practice gratitude and kindness,” he said. “In the words of Christopher Robin, ‘You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.’”
PANDEMIC DISRUPTIONS
Valedictorian David Niemi reminded classmates of the disruptions that suddenly descended when the pandemic struck in 2020, for him abruptly cancelling a class trip to Italy.
“I’ve categorized my life from that March until around January as being in the lake of pain,” Niemi said. “Cause once you’re in the lake, you’re floating there, no shore in sight; well, you feel kind of alone. Sure, you might see other people floating around, at a distance. But floating there for two years?”
That period “got lonely,” he said, “but we’re here now, and I have to say the past year has been great. Sure, there have been ups and downs ... But MAU, especially this past year, has been more than an academic home for me. The people that I’ve known, the friends that I’ve made – thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything.”
Niemi also talked about an experience while working with youth during the summer that brought home to him the importance of teaching.
“For what it’s worth, there is not a single teacher that I have had at Mount Anthony that I am not proud to have had,” he said, calling for applause for the faculty.
“The point is,” he said, “they have all found something fulfilling and made it their career. And that should be our goal as well. Find something that you truly feel is worth doing, and chase after it ... Let’s have something in mind, some achievement that will make the world a distinctly better place and actively work toward it. Let’s graduate like Patriots!”
‘SEE IT AS A STEP’
Salutatorian Samuel Zimpfer thanked “all the teachers, coaches and staff who have helped us through high school. You made the learning experience at MAU enjoyable, as well as valuable.”
He also thanked students for supporting one another, saying, “MAU is a really positive environment for learning and spending time here as a student. We all have some great opportunities ahead of us, thanks to this school. I’m sure we’ll all miss being together as we move on with our lives, but we will always remember the times we had throughout our high school experience.”
Zimpfer urged students to “celebrate the accomplishments we’ve made together, and to see this as a step into the rest of our lives, rather than the end of something special.”
‘BE PRESENT’
Chosen by students to be the faculty speaker, history teacher Katie Contrada noted that “there are so many people to celebrate your graduation – parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, neighbors, coaches and the entire Bennington community. We are so proud of you.”
She said her mind naturally turns to history for inspiration in preparing a speech, but added, “When I got serious about what I wanted to leave you with, I realized that tonight is not about the history of those who came before us; it is the story of the future of your class, the Class of 2022 and your shared experience.”
Contrada then hit some highlights of the school careers of the seniors, going back to birth. Many, she said, were born in 2004, and “might have been alive for what many people in this town consider one of the greatest days of all time – Oct. 27, 2004” – the day the Boston Red Sox won the World Series and broke the teams legendary championship drought, dating back to 1918.
The TV show “Friends” also was launched in 2004, she said, as was the earliest form of Facebook, created by Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg.
Concerning the present, Contrada said, “My advice to you is to let it all sink in and enjoy it. Be present; spend your time living in the present moment; put down your cell phone, ignore social media. Laugh when you make a mistake, and help others when you see they need it. Be present with your family and friends, and truly listen when they are talking to you. Being present with the people you care most about is important, and those moments are the ones that make life really worth living.”