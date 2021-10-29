BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony Performing Arts will join thousands of theatrical and choral organizations around the globe Nov. 12 in presenting its own local production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre & Music.”
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created the revue for theaters across the globe to use as a local fund-raising event performed over the same weekend.
Mount Anthony’s performance is scheduled for at 7 p.m. on Spinelli Field. The event will conclude with a professional fireworks display on the school campus.
“All Together Now!” features songs from Music Theatre International’s catalogue of musicals, including, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” "Hairspray,” “Les Miserables,” “Mamma Mia!” “Matilda,” “My Fair Lady,” “Once on This Island,” “Rent,” “Waitress” and many more.
The MAU choirs and Drama Club have been working for several weeks to prepare more than 15 show-stopping Broadway numbers.
Several songs will be performed by the entire Ensemble, while other numbers will be done by small groups and soloists.
FIREWORKS PLANNED
While this event is happening all over the world, one unique feature of Mount Anthony’s performance is that it will take place outdoors. Performers will be seated in the Home Bleachers on Spinelli Field, while the audience is encouraged to bring their own chairs to sit on the field.
The decision to hold the event outdoors was made in order to allow for a large, live audience. The last time these students performed for a live audience was back in December 2019.
While outdoor performances certainly add significant challenges, it also created an opportunity for fireworks. At the conclusion of the event, the MAU Performing Arts students will be joined by members of many of the school clubs and athletic teams to perform a special number all together on the field.
“This will be a celebration of unity and Patriot pride as we show our community that we truly are ‘all in this together!’” said Lynn Sweet, MAU choir and drama director.
“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre and music with our one night only performance of MTI’s ‘All Together Now!’” she said.
“The past 18 months has been a challenging time for everyone, especially for our music and drama students,” she said. “We look forward to welcoming our audiences back, even if we are still outside, for now, with this wonderful revue.”
She added, “And we can’t wait to have representation from many of the clubs and athletic teams join us on the field to celebrate Patriot Pride with a fantastic fireworks display funded by many of the supportive businesses and individuals in our community.”
The fireworks display by Northstar Fireworks will go off at approximately 8:30 p.m. There is no admission fee; however, donations to the MAU Performing Arts will be accepted at the gate. The event will cost about $5,000 to put on, and Sweet said MAU had raised a little over $3,500 to date.
The Bennington Banner contributed $600 to help get the event off the ground, said Jordan Brechenser, president and publisher of the Banner and its sister publications, the Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer.
"The Banner heard about this very special event and wanted to be part of it. Anytime we can help a community event like this take form, we are excited to help," said Brechenser.
Other generous sponsors include state Rep. Mary Morrissey; Anthony and Jacqueline Marro; Bank of Bennington; Hayden Plumbing & Heating; GVH Studio Inc.; Ramunto's Brick Oven Pizza; The Avocado Pit; Stuart and Colleen Haskins; Bennington Subaru; Greater Heights Tree Service & Land Management; and Madison Brewing Company Pub & Restaurant.
Fireworks attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and dress warm.
Sweet said that performances also are scheduled in all 50 states, and at least two others will be held in Vermont.