BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony Union School District Board has approved leadership changes at the middle and high schools, prompted by the recent departure of former high school Principal Stephen Nixon.
The board voted Wednesday to authorize the superintendent to appoint Timothy Payne, the former MAU Middle School principal, as Nixon’s replacement.
Also approved was the appointment of Christopher Maguire, who had served as middle school associate principal, as principal of the middle school.
The terms of the appointments will be according to those negotiated between the school districts and the Southwest Vermont Administrators Association for all administrators, said Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Superintendent James Culkeen.
There also is an opening for associate high school principal because Christopher Barnes left that post to become principal at the Gill-Montague Regional School District in Massachusetts.
No action was taken Wednesday on that position.
Applicants for the associate high school principal opening were posted on the School-Spring.com site July 19, with a deadline for submission of resumes of Friday.
A vacancy also now exists for associate middle school principal because of Maguire’s elevation to the top position. That job was posted with School-Spring on Aug. 16, with an application deadline of Aug. 27.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
The board also entered a brief executive session to discuss legal options involving a settlement agreement concerning Nixon’s contract, which had extended through the end of the coming school year.
Afterward the board voted to authorize the superintendent to execute a prepared settlement agreement with Nixon. The terms were not discussed in open session.
No information has been provided on the reason Nixon’s contract would not be extended after the next school year.
Culkeen, in an email sent early this month to staff, stated that Nixon and Barnes “will no longer be with the school district as of the start of the 2021-2022 school year.”
Effective Aug. 6, Culkeen wrote, Payne would then be “administrator in charge” of the high school and Maguire administrator in charge of the middle school.
Culkeen also responded last week to an email seeking further comment, saying, “Principal Nixon is currently out on leave. The MAU board had previously provided him with notification that his contract would not be renewed after the 2021-2022 school year.”