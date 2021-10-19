BENNINGTON — Voters in the Mount Anthony Union School District will have two opportunities to learn more about a proposed $3.5 million upgrade project for the Spinelli athletic field prior to a Nov. 2 bond vote, including an MAU Board meeting set for tonight that will include a presentation about the project, and an informational session planned for Monday.
The project, which includes installation of a synthetic turf field and running track surface, has garnered expressions of both support and opposition since the MAU Board voted last month to place a funding plan before the district voters.
An MAU Board meeting set for Wednesday will include a a range of speakers, including Jon Groveman, the Policy and Water Program director for the Vermont Natural Resources Council; Lauren Hierl, executive director of Vermont Conservation Voters; Laura Green, president and Senior Toxicologist with Green Toxicology, LLC; Jason Dolmetsch, president of MSK Engineering, the project designers; Dina Atwood, of Stitzel, Page & Fletcher, counsel for the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union; Ashley Hoyt, the MAU Athletic Director, and Mike Molloy of the Spinelli Field Ad Hoc Committee.
The meeting, which will include a Zoom session, is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. at the SVSU Central Office.
An informational session about the project also is planned for Monday, although details have not been released. That meeting will be offered via Zoom, as well.
STRONG OPINIONS
A vigorous debate about the project has played out in news reports, letters to the editor and columns, and on social media.
Some have questioned the project cost as too high in light of other needs at the Mount Anthony Union High School. Another contention of opponents has been that some of the materials used in the turf field could wind up in surface or groundwater, or the materials could become a toxic threat to the health of student athletes who play on field.
They also point to the numerous disputes in communities around the country where a switch from traditional grass fields to synthetic turf have been proposed.
Supporters say that Spinelli has needed a major upgrade for years and has seen limited use by only a few MAU sports teams for games or practice because the grass is often worn away, especially in wet weather.
Synthetic turf fields, which the supporters note have been installed at hundreds of secondary schools and colleges, can stand up to use by multiple teams in any weather. Turf fields also would allow MAUHS to hold more sports tournaments involving multiple teams from around Vermont and bring more visitors to Bennington.
Maintaining a turf field also is less labor intensive and time-consuming than keeping a grass field in playing shape, they said.
CONCERNS EXPRESSED
Among those expressing concerns have been Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, who said he’s heard from residents worried about reports involving other projects with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl) contaminants in turf materials.
He noted that a PFAS chemical, PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), was found in hundreds of local drinking water wells and later traced by the state to two former ChemFab Corp. plants in Bennington. Campion said residents are particularly concerned when such industrial chemicals might be involved.
Judith Enck, a former federal Environmental Protection Agency regional director and a visiting professor at the Center for Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College, and associate CAPA director and faculty member David Bond also expressed concern about what might be in the turf field materials to be used in Bennington.
In response to questions posed recently by the project’s engineering and design firms, the turf field and track vendors said that testing has shown PFAS chemicals are not present in the artificial surfaces planned for either the athletic field or the running track.
A subsequent memo prepared for school officials by project designers MSK Engineers and Goldstone Architecture, concludes that, “Based on the information contained in the attached documents from track and turf suppliers, the products listed in the report are free of PFCs [perfluorinated chemicals, which include PFAS]. Additionally, to assure that the final materials selected are free of these substances, we will specify that whatever manufacturer and product is selected for the turf and track installation provides adequate documentation that the system is free of PFCs.”
The bond vote Nov. 2 in the MAU District communities seeks $3.5 million to convert the playing surface to synthetic turf, resurface the running track and fix drainage problems.
Also included are a multipurpose ticket and storage building with heating and bathrooms, and a crow’s nest for the filming and broadcasting of games.