BENNINGTON – If you’re passing by the entrance to William H. Morse State Airport in Bennington, you’ll now see a massive metallic bird of prey with piercing yellow eyes that appears poised to attack. Fear not, the machines haven’t risen against us (yet). EagleBot is not from the future, but actually the culmination of a project that started eight years ago.
The sculpture is the result of community collaboration and thousands of hours of volunteer work by the Bennington Sport Flying Club to add some flare to the front of the local airport. The giant aluminum bald eagle that stands 8 feet tall, is 13 feet in length, and weighs over 300 pounds was revealed at a public unveiling hosted by Hildt Aviation on June 23.
“It’s a beautiful airport. The scenic views and the Taconic Mountains are really wonderful, so we like promoting it,” said Leik Myrabo, president of BSFC and the chief sculptor and architect of EagleBot. “I think it graces the airport really nicely, and says that we have appreciation for fine art in this town.”
Myrabo’s work as the lead on the sculpture is all the more impressive when accounting for the fact that he only took a couple of graduate level art classes at the University of California-San Diego, where he earned his Ph.D. in engineering physics. He was a professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for 26 years, teaching “aerospace engineering, space technology, and stuff like that” until he retired in 2010.
Myrabo and his team put that knowledge to good use in the construction of the EagleBot. The shiny raptor, scaled up to 2.5 times the size a full-grown bald eagle, was pieced together just like an aircraft, according to a press release from the BSFC, “with welded inner steel spars, wing ribs and ‘fuselage’ bulkheads—all tightly wrapped in a 1/16” glistening aluminum skin, affixed with aircraft rivets and stainless steel screws, using traditional (airframes and powerplants) mechanic tools of the trade.”
“Personally, I have over 1,000 hours in it,” Myrabo said. “But it certainly wasn’t only me.”
The origins of the EagleBot go all the way back to January of 2015, when the Vermont Agency of Transportation (Vtrans) Aviation Program – now the Rail and Aviation Bureau – approved and sponsored the brainchild of the BSFC, which was originally planned to be a much more modest version of the eagle and a marquee identifying the businesses within the airport.
“There was nothing out there for signage,” explained Myrabo. “So our club, which is very interested in promoting the airport, airport beautification, airport improvement… We put together a proposal to the aviation program people in Montpelier.”
The eagle itself was originally single-sided and “looked more like a bird of paradise with a very big wing,” Myrabo joked. This iteration stood in front of the airport from August of 2016 to June of 2017, next to the marquee that was built by two A&P mechanics at the airport – Dave Corey and Dave Anderson. It was then the eagle was taken down for the BSFC to finish their work, and the project took a new direction.
“It was just supposed to be a sign with a great, big vinyl sticker on it that said, ‘Welcome to William H. Morse State Airport’ on it,” he explained. “But when I started working on it, the aircraft mechanics looked at it and said, ‘Oh, you can't cover this up. You have to expose all the beautiful joinery and polish it up.’ So that's when it became a sculpture.”
Because of the much more labor-intensive design, and a complete halt of construction of over three years due to COVID, the airport entrance did not have its eagle watching over it. Myrabo and his team returned to the project “in earnest” on May 5, after the World Health Organization declared the pandemic was no longer a public health emergency, meeting their self-assigned deadline of the 23rd.
Myrabo said there wasn’t just a sense of pride in completing the project, but also relief.
“What a load off,” he said with a laugh. “People would drive by and say, “Hey, where’s the eagle? I miss the eagle.’ Now I don’t have to tell them it’s still in the hangar out there. It’s a relief.”
Myrabo mentioned one compliment he received on the sculpture that helped encapsulate what they’d accomplished.
“A former pilot stopped by. He said, ‘Wow, the beauty of that sculpture and the signage at our airport scaled up to something like O'Hare International, that sculpture would have to be 60 feet tall,’” Myrabo recounted.
Myrabo was sure to give thanks to all of the businesses and local partners – most of them local – that contributed materials and equipment to the project, which included Turcotte Design (now White Rocks Design Studio), Bennington Cooling and Heating, and Doxsee Roofing. BSFC did have to go well out of state to acquire appropriately-sized glass eyes for the super-sized eagle. The 51 millimeter orbs were custom-made by Van Dyke Taxidermy in Caldwell, TX.
“If you went out to buy this sculpture alone, it would be way over $50,000,” Myrabo said.
Between that dollar amount and literally years of sweat equity, it was only fitting that there was one more stressful event in actually moving the eagle into position for the unveiling.
“We transported it on a front loader from the airport, hanging from cables, the morning of,” Myrabo said. “It was nerve-racking, making sure it wasn’t smashing against the front of it.”
In addition to Corey and Anderson, BSFC also offered special thanks in the press release to Rich Albert, Stephanie Calabro, Brian Doxsee, John Likakis, Vincent Martin, and Matt Warren.