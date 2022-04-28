BENNINGTON — A 17-year-old Massachusetts youth was arraigned Thursday for kidnapping and assault and robbery with a weapon.
He is the second young defendant in as many days to be charged with a possible life sentence offense at the Bennington Superior Courthouse. Both teens were picked up on April 7 during an early morning raid.
Sergio Perez's charges stem from a multiday incident just days before he was arrested on a Bennington rooftop during the raid.
If he is convicted, Perez faces a possible life sentence on the kidnapping charge and a maximum sentence of 15 years on the assault charge. He was arraigned on two other charges — burglary of an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault, as a result of the police raid. Those charges carry maximum sentences of a combined 40 years.
Perez previously pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping charge. He did not speak at his arraignment Thursday but pleaded not guilty on the two additional charges through his lawyer. He is being held at the Sununu Youth Center in Manchester, N.H., until a weight of evidence hearing can be scheduled.
The kidnapping charge stems from incidents that occurred April 1 through April 6, just prior to his arrest on the rooftop of 113 Pratt St. According to a police affidavit, Perez and six or seven other individuals, including Adrian Torres, 18, of Springfield, Mass., who was arraigned Wednesday, had “taken over” the victim’s apartment and stolen his cellphone, wallet and other items, including a laptop, a tablet and an electric drill.
After evading his captors, the victim alerted police while hiding in Stewart’s store on Main Street. He told the police that Torres and the other individuals allegedly refused to leave the apartment after a drug deal went awry. The victim was forced to stay with the individuals until his bank opened the next morning, when he was forced to withdraw $2,500. Perez and the group were allegedly in possession of firearms during the ordeal. Perez and the others eluded police when they went to the apartment but were found the next day at the Pratt Street location.
Perez’s lawyer asked that all four charges be combined for what he called a “global weight of evidence” hearing to give him time to locate a proper residence for Perez while he awaits trial.