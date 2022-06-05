TOWNSHEND -- A Colrain, Mass., man was seriously injured and airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center on Saturday after his motorcycle was involved in an accident on Vt. Route 30 in Townshend. Vermont State Police said the accident occurred around 2 p.m.
According to police, when they responded to a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, 64-year-old Bradley Hosmer had been transported by ambulance to a landing zone where he was then flown by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth with serious life-threatening injuries.
An investigation found that Hosmer was traveling southbound on VT Route 30 on his Triumph Tiger when a Jeep Cherokee driven by Brandie Heyes, 39 of Gilbertville, Mass. -- traveling north -- made a left turn into a Mobile gas station in front of the motorcycle. Police said Hosmer was unable to avoid Heyes' vehicle, and suffered serious and life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Heyes' Jeep had moderate damage, and a passenger in her vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Trooper Eric Clemens at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Vermont State Police were assisted by Newbrook and Townshend Fire Departments and Scott Brooks Towing.