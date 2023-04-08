CLARKSBURG, Mass. -- Prosecutors in Berkshire County, Mass. have charged a Readsboro father with manslaughter and other charges following a vehicle crash early Saturday in Clarksburg, in which police said the two-year-old boy died after his father, while fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash on foot, lost the child in a brook.
Darel A Galorenzo, 35, has also been charged with negligent operation of a vehicle, DUI, and reckless endangerment of a child, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
According to Berkshire DA's offfice, Galorenzo was determined to have been under the influence and was taken into custody by State Police sometime after 2 a.m. early Saturday morning.
State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Middle Road in Clarksburg shortly before 2 a.m., the Berkshire DA's office said.
Police and emergency medical personnel immediately learned that a young child in the vehicle, a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek, was unaccounted for. Troopers and firefighters immediately began searching Hudson Brook for the child and located him in the water shortly before 2:20 a,m. in an area of the brook close to 150 Middle Rd.
Within moments, a trooper and several fire personnel recovered the toddler from the brook, and EMTs began emergency first-aid on scene for drowning injuries. The child was rushed to Berkshire Medical Center's North Adams campus, where he was pronounced dead.
Galorenzo was also transported to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams for evaluation under police guard. After he was examined and discharged, a Trooper transported him to the State Police barracks in Cheshire, Mass.
Galorenzo is currently being held on $100,000 cash bail, prosecutors said.
The incident remains under investigation by the State Police detective unit for Berkshire County, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office, the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis, and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.