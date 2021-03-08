NORTH ADAMS, MASS. — Citing job insecurity and inequitable conditions, staff at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art informed the federal government on Monday that they plan to vote on whether to form a union.
The staff include curators, art fabricators, educators, facilities and other “front-facing” employees, according to a news release from UAW Local 2110, which represents cultural and administrative workers across New England and New York.
“Staff members cite job insecurity, inequitable conditions, low salaries, and pandemic lay-offs as major reasons for organizing a union,” the release stated.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced local cultural institutions — including Mass MoCA — to lay off workers en masse last spring,
“It’s misery,” Joseph Thompson, then director of Mass MoCA, told The Berkshire Eagle in March 2020, when the museum announced that 120 of 165 employees would be out of work within a month.
“In March, many of my colleagues were let go, myself included, with little communication and no assurance there would be a job to return to in future,” said Amanda Tobin, associate director of education, in the release. Tobin has been at the museum for seven years.
Some of the staff who were laid off last spring were rehired by the museum after it received a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, while other long-term employees were not, according to the release.
“The mass layoffs were isolating and confusing, and were made with no regard to the staff’s experience and history with the institution,” Tobin continued. “Unionizing is the best way to move forward on equal footing with leadership and start to rebuild trust and reorganize priorities in the face of the very real, systemic issues that the Covid-19 pandemic and this summer’s uprisings for racial justice have exposed. Together we can start to fix these problems.”
A spokesperson for Mass MoCA said the institution would provide a comment on the workers’ push to unionize by the end of Monday.
The release from UAW Local 2110 also quoted Maro Elliott, manager of institutional giving at the museum.
“I love Mass MoCA. It’s an important institution in our community of North Adams and the creative community more broadly,” Elliott said. “The exhibitions, public programming, and community engagement that Mass MoCA facilitates would not be possible without the talented and dedicated staff who work to make it happen.
“Our value — and values — as staff will be better recognized through an organized and collective voice,” he said. “I know we can make Mass MoCA a better place for everyone, staff and visitors alike.”