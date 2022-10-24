KEENE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man and a man from Townshend, Vt., have been identified as the two people killed when their plane crashed into a city building on Friday night.
The occupants were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Mass., and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, according to a joint statement from the Keene Police Department, Keene Fire Department and New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office on Monday morning. CBS reports that both men were experienced pilots and that’s it’s unclear who was flying the plane at the time of the crash.
On Sunday, Tim Monville, a senior air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Union (N.H.) Leader the aircraft took off from Dillant Hopkins Airport, about a half mile from the crash site, and communications indicate the pilot intended to remain in a traffic pattern, but couldn’t yet elaborate.
“When I say around the pattern, you’re basically flying a circuit around the runway, to either do an approach or do a landing,” said Montville. “I don’t know what their intention was, so I can’t expand upon that.”
The NTSB is viewing surveillance footage that captured the crash.
The plane was owned by Monadnock Aviation, which is based at the airport.
On his LinkedIn page, Dezendorf is listed as a flight instructor at Monadnock Aviation. Dezendorf had nearly 30 years as a pilot, according to safepilots.org.
Kristopher Radder, a multimedia editor for the Reformer, flew with Dezendorf a few times to take photographs of the region over the years. Radder described him as a friendly person who was very knowledgeable about flying and the aircraft he was in.
”It was enjoyable to fly with him, he was always open to ideas when it came to photographing objects from the air,” said Radder. “I enjoyed talking to him about the history of flying and the beauty of seeing this area for hundreds of feet in the air.”
Radder said it was sad to hear about Dezendorf’s death, calling it “a big loss to the local aviation community.”