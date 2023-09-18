BURLINGTON — A dangerous Holyoke, Mass. man involved in the distribution of three kinds of deadly drugs in the Bennington area and was found with a loaded handgun in a car was sentenced Friday afternoon to more than six years in federal prison.
John Pena Baez, 20, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Feb. 3 to four drug distribution related charges involving fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine in the Bennington area and one count of possessing a loaded handgun to assist in his drug trafficking business.
An FBI SWAT team, along with Bennington and Vermont State Police arrested Pena Baez on a federal arrest warrant during the night of April 6, 2022. He was a front seat passenger in a car that pulled into a gas station on Main Street and police boxed in the vehicle and removed him at gunpoint. The then-18-year-old was in possession of about 22 grams of suspected crack cocaine in his jacket pocket, 54 bags of fentanyl and about $8,150 in cash, including $200 from an earlier monitored drug sale, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Pena Baez was well known to Vermont police in part because he was a major participant in a wild shootout at a home on U.S. 7 in Pownal on Jan. 26, 2022, court records show. While he has not been charged in that case, it was part of the discussion during the court hearing and in the sentencing memos filed by lawyers. His lawyer maintained he was defending himself from the shooters.
Bennington County State's Attorney Erica Marthage has charged at least three people in connection with that shooting, which Vermont State Police said came one week before a drug-related homicide in Danby. The homicide victim Isaiah Rodriguez, 17, was also involved in the Pownal shootout, police said.
Federal Judge Christina Reiss imposed a mandatory five-year prison term for Pena Baez having a gun to aid in his drug trafficking in the Bennington area. She added on 15-months to cover the four drug cases. She imposed four concurrent 15-month sentences. The 15 months would be consecutive to the gun penalty for a total of 75 months.
Reiss told Pena Baez that once discharged from prison he will be under federal supervision for three years. Pena Baez, who also was assessed $500 in court costs, will get credit for about 17 months that he has been detained.
His mother and the mother of his 1-year-old son were among those making the trip from Massachusetts to attend the one-hour hearing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jon Ophardt had argued for a 101-month prison sentence under the federal sentencing guidelines with an acknowledgement of his ongoing criminal conduct.
Pena Baez , who is known as "JP," had been drug dealing in southwestern Vermont since 2021, prosecutors said.
"Pena Baez led a drug trafficking operation responsible for distributing large qualities of fentanyl and cocaine. He regularly sought and possessed firearms while distributing controlled substances," Assistant U.S. Attorney John Boscia said in a sentencing memo. Investigators set up six drug buys, but only three of them were charged, records show.
Pena Baez had been arrested when he was 15, 16 and 17 years-old for dealing drugs in Massachusetts and the three cases were adjudicated with him being declared a delinquent in family court on April 1, 2021 records show.
Yet five months later he was facing 12 heroin and gun counts in the Greenfield, Mass court, which is just south of Brattleboro. He was released and could have lived with his mother, but he returned to Bennington to set up a drug business with people working for him, prosecutors have said.
Pena Baez also tried to find young women in Bennington to turn into prostitutes and tried to get some of his Vermont drug customers to secure guns for him, Ophardt said in court on Friday.
Defense lawyer Nikolas Andreopoulos of Springfield, Mass. maintained his client was young and vulnerable and a long sentence would seal his fate as a criminal. He proposed a 5 ½ year prison sentence.
Pena Baez had 12 heroin and gun charges pending in Massachusetts when he was arrested in Bennington, records show. Andreopoulos said he was told this week that authorities in Massachusetts would seek concurrent sentences for any time imposed in federal court.
Reiss said she was struck by his young age and noted all his legal problems were "very concerning." She said Pena Baez even got into trouble inside prison, including a fight the night before the sentencing with another Bennington drug dealer.
"The behavior is atrocious," Reiss said.
She made a specific finding that Pena Baez was involved in violent conduct and considered his arrest in Massachusetts as part of a pattern of misconduct.
"This case marks the first time John has really had to experience the harsh consequences of his actions and decisions. He has been imprisoned for approximately 17 months thus far and this has given him a real look at what life in the streets brings," Andreopoulos said in a sentencing memo.
Judge Reiss noted the federal sentencing guidelines had suggested a penalty between 111 months and 122 months. She said she would give him some break because of his age. She urged him to take advantage of educational opportunities and not to look for trouble in prison. The judge said many inmates mind their own business in prison and are left alone.
Andreopoulos asked that his client serve his sentence as close to Holyoke as possible.
Reiss warned Pena Baez that continued misbehavior in prison will help land him in a federal penitentiary. She said she knows of cases where convicted killers have served time in prison camps because they were not problem inmates.
Pena Baez initially denied a three-count indictment that charged him with selling 200 bags of heroin and fentanyl for $600 on Feb. 22, 2022; selling 100 bags of fentanyl for $300 on March 15, 2022, and 200 bags of fentanyl for $600 on March 23, 2022.
A new indictment added charges from his April 6, 2022 arrest that included knowingly possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute. The final charge was for possession of a loaded firearm while trying to further his trafficking of the crack cocaine that day. The gun was found on the floor of the car near Pena Baez, police said.
After the arrest, Federal Magistrate Kevin Doyle agreed with the prosecution that Pena Baez needed to be detained both a danger to the community and a risk to flee.
The federal indictment against Pena Baez was intertwined with a series of drug raids executed in early April 2022 that led to state charges against at least seven other people picked up at two residences by Bennington and State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI, officials said.
Boscia said after the arrest that a controlled purchase of fentanyl from Pena Baez in mid-March 2022 was captured on video and showed him sitting on a couch holding U.S. cash with a large quantity of suspected heroin/fentanyl baggies piled next to him. The shoulder stock of what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle was leaning against the couch with the muzzle pointed down, Boscia said.