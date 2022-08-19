BURLINGTON — A not guilty plea was entered Thursday in federal court on behalf of a 20-year-old Holyoke man, who Bennington Police said was found with a loaded handgun, cocaine and nearly $14,000 in cash during a traffic stop last month.
Giovanni Torres appeared to be under the influence of marijuana while driving on Northside Drive about 2:20 p.m. on July 15, Bennington Police reported.
Torres, also known as “G,” denied to police he had any weapons during the stop, but when patted down, a 9 mm handgun with 12 rounds, including one in the chamber, was found in his waistband, records show.
Torres told Bennington Police he had traded cocaine and fentanyl with a person in Londonderry for the handgun, which turned out it had been stolen in Vermont in April, according to a U.S. Homeland Security Investigations special agent assigned to Bennington.
Torres and a colleague, John Pena Baez, 18, of Holyoke, both sold 100 bags of fentanyl to a confidential informant at the same time during the week of March 20, court records show.
Pena Baez was later indicted on four charges of distribution of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between Feb. 22 and April 6, and one count for possessing a firearm to help him traffic crack cocaine in April, records show. The Vermont Drug Task Force assisted in the wide-ranging joint investigation by Homeland Security and Bennington Police into drug and gun trafficking.
A federal grand jury in Burlington indicted Torres on Aug. 1 on a felony charge of knowingly and intentionally possessing cocaine with intent to distribute it. Homeland Security, with help from Bennington Police, arrested him on the federal arrest warrant that afternoon, records show.
The case began when Bennington Police said Torres was pulled over on Northside Drive because of a lane violation near McDonald’s. Subsequent investigation revealed Torres had been smoking marijuana, was possibly impaired and had disposed of a marijuana cigarette into a water bottle in a cup holder in the car, police said. Torres had bloodshot and glassy eyes, there was a strong odor of marijuana, he was breathing heavy, and his hands were shaking, police said.
A state-certified Bennington Police K-9 “Gracie” subsequently alerted when she did an open-air sniff near the 2018 black Volkswagen Passat, which Torres said belonged to his girlfriend, court records show.
Investigators had the car seized and towed to the police station. Police later found 40 grams of cocaine during a court-ordered search of his backpack. Investigators also seized $13,937 and several electronic devices.
Bennington Police said a certified drug recognition expert ran a series of tests and his evaluation determined Torres was driving under the influence of marijuana, records show. He was later taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for a blood draw, police said.
Torres has no known adult criminal record and told police that he wants to “get out” of the “business,” federal court records show. They noted Torres also said he believed he “always has to watch (his) back.”
Judge Cortland Corsones ordered Torres lodged for lack of $100,000 bail at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland that night. Besides the drug counts, he also was lodged for charges including giving false information to police and possession of a stolen gun, records show.
Some legislative leaders, including Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, said earlier this year they were concerned about the increase in young men and women being drafted by gang leaders to come to Vermont to help peddle illegal drugs and avoid adult court if caught. The Vermont Legislature has been studying whether to allow defendants up to age 22 to avoid adult court by having their serious crimes resolved behind closed doors in Family Court.
Bennington has at least two known out-of-state gangs trying to set up shop locally, officials have said.
Homeland Security Investigations, which is cooperating in the case, said it is illegal in Massachusetts for anyone under age 21 to carry a firearm.
Torres is being held on the federal charge at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, where he has been detained since his arrest Aug. 1. He waived his court appearance and instead allowed his defense lawyer Chandler Matson of Stowe enter the not guilty plea by video.
Matson asked for 90 days to investigate the case and to file possible pretrial motions.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John Boscia said there were a few cellphones seized during the traffic stop on July 15 and more cellphones seized when Torres was arrested this month on federal charges. There also is a state search warrant to review, along with lab reports and body camera recordings.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle set Nov. 16 as the deadline for motions.
Pena Baez, who is known as “JP,” also remains jailed as both a risk to flee and a danger to the community.
Pena Baez was out on bail from 12 felony heroin and gun charges in Franklin County (Mass.) Superior Court from last Sept. 18 when he later reportedly sold the drugs in the Bennington area, records show.
A pretrial services report indicated Pena Baez had three earlier drug trafficking offenses when he was 15, 16 and 17 and that they were resolved in Juvenile Court in Massachusetts on April 1, 2021. Yet five months later, he was facing the 12 counts in Superior Court.
During bail arguments for Pena Baez, the defense and prosecution battled over whether the defendant was captured in a photograph with an AR-15 rifle beside him during one of the reported drug sales.