BENNINGTON — A man from North Adams, Mass., pleaded guilty Friday to stealing narcotics from elementary schools in the area.
Kevin Tynan, 40, admitted to breaking into Pownal Elementary School and Molly Stark Elementary School, where he rummaged through the nurse’s offices and stole students’ medication, according to court documents.
On Nov. 4, 2018, officers responded to Pownal Elementary after an employee noticed signs of forced entry. The school nurse discovered that her office had been disturbed and narcotics were missing, in addition to her $150 Keurig coffee maker.
Two weeks later, officers responded to Pownal Elementary for another break-in that targeted the nurse’s office.
On Dec. 2, 2018, officers responded to Molly Stark Elementary School for a similar reason. The nurses’ office was unlocked, the safe was opened and empty, and medications were stolen.
There were 13 different medications stolen from the Molly Stark nurse’s office, including syringes. Some notable medications include methylphenidate, Adderall and Ritalin.
All three incidents were connected by the car seen at the schools — a car that was connected to Tynan.
Tynan plead guilty to the burglary at Pownal Elementary and Molly Stark schools. He was also charged with burglary at Stamford Elementary School, but that charge will be dismissed.
Court documents also state that Tynan was allegedly involved in burglaries at Clarksburg Elementary School in Massachusetts, New Lebanon Elementary School in New York and Cambridge Central School in New York.
Tynan appeared virtually Friday at his change of plea hearing at Bennington Superior Court. He received a one- to three-year suspended sentence with two years probation. He will report to a reparative board. Incarceration was discussed, but rejected.
Tynan’s lawyer, Daniel McManus, mentioned Tynan did a “significant” amount of time incarcerated in New York and Massachusetts for similar crimes. Tynan said he spent two years and three months incarcerated.
Robert F. Plunkett, who represented the state in this case, said he believed the time Tynan did in other states had a “deep impact” on him.
Tynan has been out of prison for one year and four months, and said he has been sober for that time. He said he understands that he affected children, their families and the schools.
“I take full responsibility for what I did,” he said. “I think things are going to be good from here on out.”
Judge Cortland Corsones oversaw the hearing and said, “Any purpose that jail has, has already been served.”