MARLBORO — As the School Board prepares to budget and potentially hold a bond vote to tackle renovations at Marlboro Elementary, public feedback is being sought on the 7th and 8th grades.
“The board has been talking about capital improvements to the school,” Board Chairman Douglas Korb said in an interview Monday. “That would be a large cost. In addition to that, the board has also just wanted to reach out to the community before we go out to a bond vote to say, ‘What kind of a school are we building?’”
Marlboro Elementary offers K-8 classes and children from the town can go anywhere for pre-K then have school choice for high school. Korb said forums scheduled for the first Thursday of the month in December and January are aimed at asking if the community is satisfied with the current makeup and what they would like to see going forward.
Korb noted the cost difference between including the 7th and 8th grades in the capital improvements project and closing the classrooms would be significant. The board is acting responsibly by reaching out to the community before conferring with architects and builders, he said.
Superintendent Bill Anton plans to attend the Dec. 1 forum with Bob Thibault, Anton’s successor who will start in July and currently serves as principal of Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School. Anton said the principal is coordinating with Windham Central Supervisory Union’s Central Office to collect fiscal information.
The forums begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 6 p.m. Jan 5 with remote options.
Korb called the November forum “pretty successful.” He counted about 70 people in the audience.
“I think that a lot of people have really fond memories of their kids going to the middle school and I think that a lot of people want to come hear what’s going on in the school now,” he said.
Part of budgeting involves “program planning for the future,” Korb said. Windham Central Chief Financial Officer Laurie Garland has been asked to come up with information about costs.
“The point of these meetings is to promote democracy and make sure that the maximum number of residents have the ability to have a say in the future of the school, whatever that future is,” board member Jeremy Kirk said.
Outside forces influencing the conversation, according to an informational document shared at the first forum, include families wanting “more social and enrichment opportunities for their children,” upcoming renovation costs, current teacher shortages, teacher licenses required for middle school grades, inflation and higher fixed costs such as health insurance, and declining enrollment in rural communities.
“Current middle school model requires more teachers and classrooms than other grades,” the document states. “It was also in response to a previous model that was unsustainable due to low student to teacher ratio.”
Current building needs are at “a critical level and need to be addressed,” according to the document. Capital improvements are said to have been discussed for at least eight years but have been delayed.
About $3 million to $5 million of repairs are estimated for the current building. If that much is spent, the school would be required to add another $600,000 to $1 million for accessibility improvements, according to the document.