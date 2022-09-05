BENNINGTON — Vermonters show up for work in all sorts of weather for all kinds of businesses. Labor Day isn’t any different, especially when the weather turns a cold shoulder on the traditional end of summer.
“I’ve seen about five people, counting you,” said Lloyd Beinhaur, Shaftsbury State Park’s manager. “It’s been pretty boring.
Beinhaur estimates that if the weather had cooperated, he’d have seen upwards of 400 people enjoying the park on summer’s last holiday weekend. “We’d probably have a line of cars eight deep trying to get in most of the afternoon,” Beinhaur said. “Except for a few kids fishing or walking their dogs, there hasn’t really been anyone. It’s really dull."
Beinhaur admitted that, although he prefers keeping busy at work, there was a peacefulness in the gentle rain falling on the sandy beach, pine trees, and still lake water.
“It is kind of beautiful,” he said.
Beinhaur spent most of his career in aviation, so he’s used to working holidays. This one is no different.
“I worked most holidays my whole career, so it’s no big deal. It’s like a regular day, just a little on the boring side of things.”
Most people the Banner spoke with that were working on Labor Day in and around town felt the same.
“I work every day, so it feels the same,” said Savannah McDonald, working the window at the Bennington Tasti-Freeze. “The only difference is it’s been so slow with the rain and the cool temperatures. No one wants ice cream today, so I’ve been sweeping up a lot.”
Madison’s Brew Pub was rocking with the lunch crowd Monday. Sidney Boyington, one of the hosts at the popular restaurant, thinks the rain actually helped make it so crowded today. “It’s raining pretty much all day, so no one wants to be outside. I guess that’s why everyone is here,” she said, between clearing tables and seating customers. “I actually like working the holidays. Everyone is so friendly those days.”
Most of the workers the Banner spoke to were lucky enough to be working indoors today. Not Jason Sweeney and his crew, who were setting paving stones along the sidewalk in the steady rain on North Street in Bennington.
“Tell you the truth, I’d rather be home,” Sweeney told us with a loud laugh. “The rain makes it a little better. If it were a perfect day, my family would be outside having fun on the boat, so there’s that.”
Emna Lee Corlew was all smiles and good cheer working the Benmont Produce stand on Benmont Avenue. She also saw an uptick in business despite the rainy weather.
“It’s actually been pretty busy today. I had a whole line of people waiting for me to open this morning. I like being here, even on holidays, because I know how many people look forward to being here,” Corlew said. “I almost thought about not opening the stand because of the forecast. I figured I’d get in and get out early, but that’s not how it’s worked out so far,” she said with a smile as she helped an elderly woman pick the perfect two peaches. “Plus, the rain is helping water my mums.”
The forecast in Southern Vermont calls for a steady rain into Tuesday evening, then a clearing pattern into most of next week. Summer makes a brief return for the coming weekend with sunny skies and temperatures into the low 80s as we turn toward the fall and the invasion of leaf peepers soon to follow.