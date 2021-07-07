BENNINGTON — A man accused of fatally beating another man in Bennington last year has been charged for the second time with violating the conditions of his release.
The defendant, Joseph Cattani, 39, is facing a new misdemeanor charge after police said he violated the court-imposed conditions by drinking alcohol.
According to court records, a Bennington police officer had gone to Cattani’s home on May 18 in response to his call for assistance. A woman, whom police said looked to be under the influence of substances, was reportedly banging on Cattani’s door, wouldn’t leave and had broken the door’s plexiglass.
The officer said he saw a beer can in the sink and asked Cattani if he’d been drinking. Cattani admitted having consumed “a couple of beers,” which he acknowledged was in violation of his release conditions, according to the police statement of probable cause.
Cattani pleaded not guilty during a June 21 hearing in Bennington Superior criminal court. Afterwards, the court released him on personal recognizance while his other cases are ongoing.
His most serious involve felony charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault in the death of another Bennington man, Christopher Sharby. Sharby, 46, was found dead Sept. 5 behind a building on Depot Street.
Authorities said Sharby died as a result of an assault by Cattani the previous day. It is Bennington’s only known homicide case of 2020.
The court released Cattani on conditions, which police said he earlier violated by staying at another home past his curfew in January. He pleaded not guilty.
Sharby’s brother and sister-in-law have written to the Banner, expressing disagreement with Cattani’s remaining free from jail.