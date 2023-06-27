MANCHESTER — A Manchester woman is receiving preventative rabies treatment after a grey fox bit her while she was walking her dogs on Bonnet Street downtown Saturday night.
The fox, which bit Mary Jo Gourd on the ankle while she was walking her family’s dogs at about 11 p.m., was put down by Manchester police on Sunday, at the direction of Southern District Game Warden Kyle Isherwood. The animal tested positive for rabies on Monday at the state public health laboratory in Colchester, Isherwood said.
Gourd sought medical treatment right away, driving to the emergency room at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, and is in the midst of a two-week course of vaccinations to prevent the virus, which can be deadly. She did the right thing, officials said, emphasizing that wild animals should be left alone.
The incident happened on Bonnet Street between the roundabout and School Street.
“It was so scary. I can’t even tell you,” Gourd, who owns MJG Interior Design, said Tuesday. “The fact that it happened right in town was even scarier.”
The incident began when Gourd, who lives in the carriage house behind her business, was getting ready to take the family dogs for their nighttime walk.
“I looked out at the back patio and there was a fox out there. I thought it was weird – it came to the door and was jumping at the glass picture window,” Gourd said.
The animal ran off, and Gourd, along with the dogs and her adult children, headed out the front door, “making lots of noise” to scare it away if it was still nearby.
But rabies, once it attacks the brain, overrides an animal’s protective instinct.
“All of a sudden the fox darted out from between some cars and came right at my ankle,” Gourd said. “It ran between my legs and went toward the dogs.”
Gourd didn’t realize at first that she’d been bitten. She was busy trying to get the dogs back inside without letting the fox in the house, and making sure no one else had been bitten. Then she checked herself.
“I looked down at my foot and it was bloody,” she said.
The way the animal attacked tracks with Isherwood’s professional experience. He said it’s common for animals with rabies to behave aggressively around humans and larger animals that they would otherwise fear and avoid.
When he encounters an animal that smells like it’s been sprayed by a skunk, or has porcupine quills in its face, “it’s a tell-tale sign that it’s rabid,” he said. “I’ve witnessed foxes attacking inanimate objects like a fence post before.”
Gourd’s next step was a drive to Bennington, to SVMC’s emergency room. If she gave any thought about waiting until morning, that was dashed quickly; a physician assistant staying with the family advised her there was no choice in the matter.
“They said you absolutely cannot wait until morning. You have to go now,” Gourd said.
When Gourd arrived, she was seen right away. The area around the wound was injected full of antibodies and vaccine to kill any rabies virus that might have been transmitted.
“I’ll go back three more times on a schedule over the next 10 days to get more vaccine,” Gourd said. “The health department told me I cannot miss any.”
Manchester Police Lt. James Blanchard confirmed the department was asked to locate and put down the animal. Officer Ryan Matteson found the grey fox on Sunday, near Gourd’s property.
“He said as soon as he pulled in the driveway the fox came out and charged at him,” Gourd said. “He didn’t have time to get the shotgun – he had to pull his pistol.”
Isherwood transported the remains to the state Health Department laboratory and learned Monday that it tested positive. At that point, the state Health Department reached out to Manchester Health Inspector Peter Brabazon, asking that the town inform the community rabies had been detected here. The town posted a warning to its social media channels and reached out to this newspaper to get the word out.
Gourd suspected the fox was rabid “just by the way it was acting” and wasn’t surprised when the results came back positive. While the ordeal was upsetting, she is feeling well.
“I feel fine. I was kind of worried the vaccine load would make me feel awful — but I haven’t had that feeling with this vaccine,” she said.
Even if it did, the alternative is far worse.
“The alternative is death — if you catch the virus you’re going to die if you don’t do the treatment,” Gourd said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, post-exposure rabies treatment includes an initial dose of human rabies immune globulin (HRIG) and rabies vaccine given on the day of initial exposure, and then additional doses of vaccine on the third, seventh and 14th days following exposure. “Rabies prevention is a serious matter and changes should not be made in the schedule of doses,” the agency says on its website.
According to the CDC, for people who have never been vaccinated against rabies, post-exposure treatment should always include both HRIG and rabies vaccine. The agency also advises that both be given for bite and non-bite exposures, “regardless of the interval between exposure and initiation of treatment.”
In Isherwood’s experience, grey and red foxes, skunks and raccoons are the most common vectors for transmitting rabies in this corner of Vermont.
Forget what you might have learned about foaming at the mouth or mange being symptoms of rabies, he said; he has seen plenty of rabid animals who otherwise appeared to be in fine health.
Rabies usually kills its animal victims within 10 days, he said.
Gourd had lots of praise for all the agencies that have helped her over past few days, including Isherwood and the Fish and Wildlife department, the Health Department, the Manchester Police, and SVMC.
“Kely was great. He called me early the next morning to check in and get more information and I have spoken to him several times since,” she said. “The state Health Department checked in, the Emergency Room at SVMC checked back in – across the board, people have been very responsive.”