MANCHESTER — A three-person family will see a quarterly increase of about $8 every three months for town water and sewer service under rate increases passed Tuesday.
The increases of 4 percent nearly across the board for water and sewer service, effective from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2024, were passed Tuesday by the Board of Water Commissioners and the Select Board, respectively.
Doug Kilburn, a member of the Board of Water Commissioners, told the Select Board the 4 percent increase — the first since a pause in rates the COVID pandemic — was an attempt to get back to a program of regular, gradual increases.
The board intends to return rates to smaller annual increases of 3 percent, starting in 2024, he said.
For example, Kilburn provided the example of a household of three using 19,163 gallons of water per quarter. That home’s current quarterly bill of $106 for water and $82 for sewer, a total of $188, will increase to $110 for water and $85 for sewer, a total of $196 per quarter. That works out to an increase of 8 cents per day, he said.
Under Manchester’s water billing system, rates are assessed in steps according to how much water a ratepayer uses, while the overwhelming number of sewer users pay a per-gallon rate. So Kilburn provided an example of one of the town’s largest users — the Equinox Golf Resort and Spa.
Under the current rates, the 199-room hotel paid a quarterly bill of $10,676 for water and $7,703 for sewer. The increase will bring that same bill to $11,103 for water and $8,011 for sewer — an increase of $8.17 per day.
Service assessments billed to residents who have access to water and sewer lines, but are not connected, also increased 4 percent. Fees for special services provided on demand, including hydrant flow tests, service shut-offs, restorations and sewer line work performed by the town, were also raised.