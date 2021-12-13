MANCHESTER — Walgreens reopened Saturday after nearly three months being shuttered by a fire at the chain pharmacy.
Local fire officials reported the Sept. 14 fire occurred in the back of the store in the stockroom. However, according to a Walgreens spokesperson, the fire actually damaged much more of the store.
Kris Lathan, a spokesperson with Walgreens’ media relations, said the store was damaged throughout, with the pharmacy area sustaining extensive damage.
"The entire store was damaged," Lathan said. "The pharmacy area required the most extensive restorative work."
Lathan said the cause could not be pinpointed.
As the refurbished store reopened its doors at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, customers started showing up.
During previous three months, many customers were forced to either move their prescriptions to another pharmacy or, for those with insurance that required they use Walgreens, had to drive to Bennington or Rutland for their prescriptions.
The Pharmacy-Northshire reported getting hundreds of new customers after the fire.
For many, however, the worst part was not knowing when the pharmacy would reopen, or if it even would reopen, as rumors circulated that the business was closed for good.
Those rumors were dispelled somewhat by construction activity at the site. A note telling customers the location would reopen in two weeks hung on the door for months as the only information came from visits to the Bennington location.
The fire came right after the store had computer problems, forcing it to close for days at a time.
People also complained about multiday delays in getting prescriptions filled, and sometimes the store would be closed without any reason given or would close early.
It was the lack of communication that most upset people on social media as the months ticked by after the fire.
Corporate communications didn’t answer questions about those problems in recent communications but did apologize for the delay in reopening after the fire.
“Walgreens values the role we’re privileged to serve as a vital health and wellness resource for area residents,” Lathan said by email. “We apologize for any inconveniences to our customers and patients as we addressed repairs following the fire.”
Lathan also responded to questions about the employees who were affected by the fire and closure.
“We are proud of the extraordinary efforts of our pharmacy and store team members who were reassigned to nearby locations in Wilmington, Bennington or Rutland while repairs took place,” Lathan said. “Throughout, and still yet today, they continue to work diligently to ensure that our patients and customers are cared for, and we are grateful for their commitment.”