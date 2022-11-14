MANCHESTER — There have been three separate inquiries into establishing cannabis retail in Manchester Village in the past two months, the village zoning administrator told the Board of Trustees last week.
But the village — which has its own zoning regulations apart from the town of Manchester — has yet to hold a vote on whether the sale of products containing THC will be allowed within its borders. That's left village Zoning Administrative Officer Curan VanDerWielen without firm answers for those inquiries.
Members of the board, meeting on Nov. 7 at the historic Bennington County Court House, agreed that the question can be taken up at the annual Village Meeting next July, as that meeting tends to be well-attended.
Under the state law establishing the legal sale of cannabis products, the decision on whether to establish legal retail sales in a community belongs to the voters. Manchester voters approved retail sales at Town Meeting in March, and Winhall residents did the same at special meeting vote held in September. Bennington opened its first retail cannabis store on Wednesday.
State law allows retail of Vermont-grown products to people 21 and older. Those under 21 are not allowed to enter cannabis retail establishments, and consumption of products containing THC is not allowed on the premises.
Every other cannabis business — cultivating, production, wholesale and testing — is permitted under state law. But communities have the option of regulating where such businesses should operate via zoning.
VanDerWielen said he brought the matter to the board’s attention, given the number of inquiries he’s fielded, and the possibility that a citizen petition will place the question on the village ballot.
“We haven’t had any residents say we should vote on this. We’re trying to get out ahead of this,” Board Chairman Tom Deck said.
Trustee Nina Mooney suggested that the village meeting is the time and place for the question, and Deck and fellow Trustee Anthony MacLaurin agreed.
Whether village voters would approve retail sales remains to be seen, Deck said.
“I think it’s going to be a delicate issue, given our proximity to the high school [Burr and Burton Academy],” Deck said. "We’re a small community with two churches right here."
The board also announced that Trustee Bill Mariano has resigned, leaving the board with four members for the time being.
Persons interested in filling the remainder of Mariano’s term, which ends in July 2023, should contact the village offices.