MANCHESTER — The Select Board held its annual town informational meeting Saturday, but just about everything about the meeting was different this year due to changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of hundreds of people milling about in the Manchester Elementary Middle School gymnasium and sitting in the bleachers and folding chairs, Manchester residents instead logged on to the town’s Zoom meeting.
At its height, the number of people in the Zoom meeting was 75, well short of even the smallest in-person meeting participation.
“This is a new experience for all of us,” said Select Board Chairman Ivan Beattie to open the meeting. “This is not town meeting as we have all come to know it. This is an information meeting.”
Beattie pointed out there would be no motions, no votes or anything other than just the presentation of information and questions.
All votes will happen via Australian ballot between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall.
Ballots were mailed to all voters and options to cast those ballots were voting early, mailing the ballot, dropping off the ballot at Town Hall in the clerk’s office or in one of two drop boxes outside the building. Voters will also be able to cast ballots in-person Tuesday.
Instead of encouraging people interested in speaking on an issue to line up at one of two microphones in the gym, Zoom attendees were instructed on how to digitally raise their hand.
At one point early in the meeting, Town Moderator Michael Nawrath joked that despite the change to an online format, he would read through all the of the articles on the ballot to earn his hefty salary.
Honoring Dr. Sterling
The meeting began by honoring two men — one who has been a leader in the fight against COVID-19 for the past year, and one who has been a leader on the board and beyond for many decades.
First, Dr. Thomas Sterling, the town’s deputy health officer who is co-owner of Manchester Medical in town, was honored as part of the town’s effort to fete local health care workers.
Thomas is featured on the cover of this year’s Manchester Town Report, and inside the dedication says that Sterling epitomizes these dedicated health care workers.
“Not only did Dr. Sterling serve as the point person for the Town of Manchester and its COVID-19 response, he also provided advice on protocols to local schools as the number of COVID-19 cases increased locally and statewide,” the dedication reads. “For 2020, the work related to COVID-19 was endless, success was limited and like all other pandemics, while so many people said thank you and expressed gratitude, it was never said enough. Needless to say, COVID-19 is not yet behind us. For 2020 though, we will never truly know all the people that were saved by the hard work of our local health care workers and public health officials, but it is safe to say that their dedication and commitment saved many, many lives. So, from us to you — Dr. Thomas Sterling and the many other healthcare and public health workers — a million thanks.”
Honoring Wayne Bell
Also honored was Wayne Bell, a 21-year member of the Select Board who has served the town of Manchester in many other capacities.
Bell, who stepped down from the board in the fall, has had a long and continuing, impact on the town
In the back of this year’s town report, Daisy and Siobhan O’Keefe, daughters of Town Manager John O’Keefe, wrote a heartfelt tribute on behalf of the Manchester Select Board.
“Wayne has done so much for our community during his many years of work and service,” they wrote, listing his many, many achievements. “More often than not, Wayne can be seen throughout the community volunteering in various ways, all of which better this beautiful place we all call home.”
Daisy and Siobhan wrote, “history is full of great goodbyes.”
“At some point, we must all lay down the tools of our trade and move on to whatever it is that may lie ahead,” the dedication reads. “Although he is no longer on the Select Board, there is no doubt in our minds that Wayne will still have an impact on the town and those around him who he inspires to be the best possible versions of themselves. As one chapter ends and another begins, we cannot wait to see what he will accomplish in years to come. In celebration of all Wayne has done for us, we thank him from the bottom of our hearts for his generosity and commitment.”
Budget
After hearing from Reps Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz, the town got into the meat of the business, leading with the budget with 75 people were logged into the Zoom meeting.
Beattie led a round-up of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
The budget proposes total spending of $5,979,211, a decrease of $1,010,015 without voted appropriations. The problem is nonproperty tax revenues are also down by $1,130,100.
The result is an increase of 3.75 percent in property tax spending, assuming no change in the grand list.
The increase comes despite a decrease in funding for all town departments except for the fire department. Payroll increase is 0.2 percent with no raises given
Beattie said the grand list was expected to increase in residential properties, but decrease for commercial properties.
The result will be a tax bill for a typical house of $275,000 of $771.38, up from the current year’s tax rate of $743.33 for the same property.
Beattie reminded voters that the municipal portion of the overall tax rate accounted for 15 percent of the tax bill with the remaining 85 percent come from school taxes.
There were no real complaints about the town spending plan, but there were plenty of questions.
Former Select Board member Steve Nichols asked multiple questions sending O’Keefe and those following along flipping pages in the town budget.
Nichols also pressed the board about the lack of a forensic audit.
“Don’t tell me it’s too expensive,” Nichols said. “Doesn’t it make you uncomfortable not knowing if there is a mistake?”
Beattie said the answer was no, adding that forensic audits are used when there is a question that can’t be answered.
“All of our finances are audited by an outside firm,” Beattie said. “Everything we do is scrutinized by the Select Board then we run it through an outside firm. If they were to run across a problem, then I would join with them and say we need to send it out and have it looked at. It’s never happened in the 40 years I’ve been on the board.”
After the questioning, the moderator offered Nichols an honor.
“Steven, we give you the award for the most thorough reading of the town report so far,” Nawrath said.
But Nichols wasn’t done.
“Thanks to the board for beating their head on the pavement in trying to keep the budget in line,” Nichols said. “And thanks for their work to the fire department and the rescue squad. The rescue squad saved my life twice this year. I just have to say thank you.”
Beattie wrapped up the budget portion of the presentation with a warning for those who might consider voting against the budget, saying any cuts would come with reductions in service.
“We can cut any budget,” Beattie said. “But, what you’re going to do is you’re going to cut services in some areas.”
Beattie said the board considered deeper cuts but thought the fiscal situation wasn’t bad enough to warrant it.
“We thought that was a little premature,” Beattie said. “I think this is a very responsible budget.”
Other issues
Other measures of note voters will be asked to weigh in on were presented and discussed.
Among those is the authorization to purchase a new firetruck.
Fire Chief Chris Towsley said the town needs a new truck to replace Tanker 9, a 25-year-old truck with a manual transmission making it hard to many members to drive. The town has $210,000 in the Equipment Reserve Fund for the truck and if the budget passes there will be another $100,000 deposited into the account.
The rail-trail continues to generate questions and discussion and the town meeting information session was no different. Many questions were asked about the town’s plans but no real opposition was voiced.
The key point several speakers made was that if approved, Article 4 only authorizes the town to continue to pursue the acquisition of the trail and doing its due diligence. The article does not authorize spending any money and the trail would most certainly come back before voters, unless potentially the entire funding plan could be raised through donations and grants there was little to no cost to voters.
Voters will be asked to authorize the town to bond for water system improvements including the replacement of the Barnumville Road water main. The cost of the improvements would be borne by the users of the system through rates and fees. The bonds would not exceed $1,100,000, and the town is expected to receive a grant of $275,000 to help offset that.
The Manchester Businesses Association is asking for the $50,000 funding it has received in recent years. The difference is that the money would now come out of the General Fund rather than the Taxpayer Relief Reserve Fund. The funding also comes with the requirement that the MBA raise at least $50,000 on its own.