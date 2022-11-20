MANCHESTER — This much is certain: The town plans to borrow for the Main Street sewer extension next month, and put the project back out to bid in February.
It’s a priority, given that sewer services are a must for developments already permitted or under construction on Main Street, and for future housing plans. So the Select Board has authorized Finance and Accounting Director Michael DeCubellis to prepare the bond documents for a Dec. 23 deadline.
But how much should the town borrow? That question is likely to be answered when the board meets again next month, and decisions have been made about how much to build.
In March, Town Meeting voters authorized the town to borrow up to $1,915,000 to extend the sewer line from Cemetery Avenue north. That would serve a housing development now being built by Bill Drunsic, the Orchid hotel and spa planned for Main Street — also a Drunsic project — and other potential housing developments along that corridor.
But events have conspired against the sewer line extension so far.
A state grant expected to pay for the project didn’t materialize, as other towns with greater economic need scored higher on the state’s grant formula.
Advised the town might fare better at obtaining grants from other sources if it put skin in the game, the Select Board resolved to pay for a downscaled first phase itself by borrowing from a sewer capital fund.
That plan went sideways when five bids for a shortened first phase came in above $1 million — well more than the $650,000 the town hoped to spend.
The town now expects to re-advertise the project in February. But Tuesday, Select Board members and interim Town Manager Leslie Perra, after hearing from DeCubellis, had questions about whether to bid the entire project — possibly shortening it from three phases to two — or whether to borrow less than the full $1.9 million voters allowed.
There’s yet another complication: The cost of borrowing has increased, and it’s getting more expensive.
DeCubellis advised the board that if it moves forward with borrowing in December, the expected interest rate will be 4.74 percent. He said he could seek to borrow the amount needed to build the first phase, and return to the bond market in spring for the second phase.
“When bonds are approved, all the money goes into a bank, and we draw down as we use it,” DeCubellis explained. He noted an additional bonus: Whatever doesn’t get spent right away earns interest.
Board members noted that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank is still raising interest rates in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. That’s raised concerns that the town will pay more in interest if it puts off part of the borrowing until later.
So why not borrow the full $1.9 million up front? DeCubellis explained that the town will pay interest on the full amount it borrows — regardless of how much of that amount it spends.
In other business, Planning Commission member Megan Amundson asked the board whether the search for a full-time town manager has begun. Perra has been serving as interim manager since John O'Keefe's departure in September. She's also still filling her role as the town's human resources director.
Board Chairman Ivan Beattie said there should be an update on that in December.
"We're working with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns on that," Beattie said. "We're still finalizing the information they want to get that posted. That should happen easily within the next month."
The board appointed Assistant Zoning Administrator Peter Brabazon as the town's emergency 911 coordinator. That role was previously held by Janet Hurley, who is leaving the town for a senior position at the Bennington County Regional Commission.