MANCHESTER — Peter Brabazon didn’t set out to become Manchester’s zoning administrator.
As the interim in the position since former planning and zoning director Janet Hurley’s departure last year, Brabazon expected he would eventually return to his main role as the town’s assistant assessor and health inspector. When the town advertised the job, his resume was not among the applications.
But a lack of qualified candidates for the position led to Town Manager Scott Murphy approaching Brabazon and asking if he’d be interested in the role on a full-time basis.
The answer was yes, and the Selectboard will be asked to appoint Brabazon full-time when it meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The zoning administrator takes permit applications, issues permits according to the town zoning ordinance and state land use regulations, and supports the Design Advisory Committee and Development Review Board on conditional permit applications. Given the amount of real estate development and business activity in Manchester, it’s one of Town Hall’s busiest roles.
“We got good people [appying for the job] but they didn’t have any experience in zoning or a background in real estate. I had an empty feeling about the whole situation,” Murphy said.
That led to a conversation with Brabazon about taking over as a full-time zoning administrator. And Brabazon said yes for the same reason he agreed to take the role on an interim basis – he wanted to help the town and its businesses.
“I proposed if we structured the job to better meet his concerns would he be more willing to consider,” Murphy said of the conversation. “He thought it over and agreed. He said he’d do anything to help the town out.”
That’s exactly what Brabazon said when asked about the change, and without knowing what Murphy said: “I’ll do anything to help the town out."
“Zoning is its own animal. They put the word out for someone who had experience,” Brabazon said of the search. “It takes a special kind of person to be able to navigate explaining the rules of the road. You have to be on top of the rules and regulations. It’s a balancing act – the rules are written in stone, but sometimes some things are open to interpretation.”
Brabazon came to Manchester from Greene County, N.Y., where he was active in real estate development. After moving to Manchester, he worked for 13 years at Stratton Mountain Resort doing real estate sales and property management before joining the town staff. He lives in Manchester.
When Hurley stepped down, members of the Planning Commission asked that she be succeeded by two people – a zoning administrator and a planner. That didn’t come to pass, given budget constraints.
"We’re going to advertise for an assistant zoning administrator, but included in the job description we’re hopeful for someone with a planning background or interest in planning,” Murphy said. He also said the town would rely on its relationships with the BCRC and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns for help along the way.