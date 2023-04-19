MANCHESTER — The Manchester Selectboard on Tuesday signed a three-year contract with the Northshire Rescue Squad, giving the ambulance service agreements with all five of the towns it serves.
The board, after an executive session at the end of its Tuesday meeting, voted 4-0 to approve the deal. Board member Heidi Chamberlain was absent.
The move ties a bow on a process that started in January 2022 with disagreement between the two sides, but took a step forward in June of last year with a one-year deal and a pledge to find common ground.
"I'm thrilled that the contract has been signed," Northshire Rescue Squad Board President Moira Spivey said Wednesday. "We've been working with the town on this, and I'm glad we signed it, and it's behind us."
"Our main focus is the next accident — making sure we provide the best possible care we can. I'm a strong believer in that," Spivey said. Most of the squad's professionals are certified as paramedics or advanced emergency medical technicians.
Selectboard Chair Ivan C. Beattie said the relationship with the Rescue Squad has improved, leading him to be comfortable moving forward. The board also recognized that the Rescue Squad needed a measure of certainty, so it can address upcoming staffing concerns.
"We've forged a much better relationship than what we had prior to this process," Beattie said of the work done by both sides over the past year. "We were willing to commit to a longer term agreement, which we think was necessary for them to resolve upcoming issues they have. It was a collaboration to move that forward."
Given the time spent on the process, it "feels good" to have the deal done, Beattie added.
"It was a shock to all of that it had been a year ... it didn't seem anywhere near that long. That's part of what helped [the board] decide on a long-term relationship," he said.
Board member Jan Nolan made the motion to approve the contract, and Laurie Kunz seconded the motion.
The Northshire Rescue Squad, founded and headquartered in Manchester, is a nonprofit, independent organization funded by municipal payments, medical revenue and contributions. While the town pays the Rescue Squad for emergency medical coverage, the Rescue Squad pays the town rent for its berth in the public safety complex, and for dispatch services.
The board met in executive session at its previous meeting, on April 4, to discuss the contract. At that meeting, Town Manager Scott Murphy said, members raised some lingering concerns about the relationship between the town and the Rescue Squad, dating back to last year.
Murphy said he then took that feedback to key members of the Rescue Squad board, and got reaffirmed commitment to moving forward in areas where the two sides have disagreed in the past.
"Without getting into the details, between us, we were able to agree to work harder on issues that were brought up," Murphy said. "The main concerns have mostly been addressed. There are still issues going forward, but we will certainly work harder on that."
To that end, Murphy said he will meet with Rescue Board members monthly to "keep the lines of communication open." Communication was cited as a key area for improvement by both sides last year.
"It's a big step in bringing the two groups together," Murphy added.
Spivey said the Rescue Squad's attention will now turn to staffing. "Nationally, EMS providers are in short supply. It’s alarming," Spivey said.
"So as a board, our next focus is providers. If we don't have staff, we don’t have an emergency service."
In January 2022, with the Rescue Squad operating under the terms of an expired three-year deal, consultants hired by the Selectboard raised questions about whether Manchester, as the largest of the five towns in the service area, was getting its money's worth. The consultants also questioned the Rescue Squad's response times, and suggested the town consider forming its own rescue squad with a medical provider as partner.
The Rescue Squad took issue with many of those findings, as well as the way they were presented. The nonprofit group's officials pointed out that the consultants had assessed the Rescue Squad solely from a Manchester point of view — overlooking that it serves five towns with equal commitment. They also noted that the report didn't address the squad's quality of service.
Area residents called on both sides to settle their differences and save the relationship. Talks between the two sides followed, and by the end of June, a one-year deal had been reached, along with a memorandum of understanding outlining next steps.