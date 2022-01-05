MANCHESTER — An advocate for businesses hoping to take part in Vermont’s legal cannabis market this fall addressed the Manchester Selectboard on Tuesday, laying out the opportunities and challenges that will come with the regulated sale of marijuana and related products.
Andrew Subin, of Vermont Cannabis Solutions, a law firm specializing in the industry, was plain about his advocacy position. “We think retail cannabis is going to be a good thing for Manchester,” he said.
The board heard from Subin as it considers whether to put a question on the Town Meeting warning that would allow the retail sale of Vermont-grown cannabis in Manchester. Under the state law legalizing the sale of products containing THC — the psychoactive compound that gives cannabis users a “high” — the town’s voters decide whether to opt in.
From Subin’s point of view, legal cannabis sales in Manchester would create jobs that pay living-wage salaries and potentially generate millions of dollars in revenue, some of which the town could recover through its 1 percent local option tax.
Subin said legalizing cannabis will hopefully drive the black market away, reducing youth access and assuring that adult users know what they’re buying — and how potent it is.
“Imagine you went into a liquor store and the potency wasn’t labeled,” he said.
He advised to the board that it form a town cannabis commission — a provision provided under the Vermont law — to help the town determine where retail operations would make sense and where they would be a poor fit. He also noted the law allows the town to increase a buffer for cannabis sales around school zones to as much as 1,000 feet.
Subin also said that many of the businesses he’s working with are pledging to pay towns a certain percentage of profits over a number of years.
“A lot of clients we’re working with have that as part of the plan. They want to be good citizens,” he said.
Concerns from residents in attendance included how visitors would smoke cannabis if they were staying at hotels, since the law prohibits its use in lodgings and in public. Brian Benson, attending on Zoom, asked how the new law will prevent underaged users from getting their hands on THC.
“The goal behind the entire statute is to try to put the black market out of business,” Subin said. “It may never happen completely, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
Subin acknowledged growing pains, as well. Because the possession and sale of cannabis is still against federal law, federally chartered banks can’t handle money. So far, while some state-chartered financial institutions have signaled a willingness to work with the new businesses, none have to date. That’s important because the state has already said it will not accept tax payments in cash.
In response to a question from board Chairman Ivan Beattie, Subin said that nonretail cannabis businesses — such as outdoor and indoor growing facilities — do not require a popular vote, but rather are controlled by the town’s land-use planning ordinance. He said the law limits operations to no larger than 10,000 square feet, meaning residents should not be worried about farm fields full of marijuana plants.
If the board agrees to put cannabis on the town meeting warning, that might not be the last step in the process: The Selectboard passed an ordinance in 2016 banning the sale of marijuana in town. Town Manager John O’Keefe said he has not yet conferred with town counsel on whether the ordinance will have to be repealed, but he believes it makes sense to have the vote first before considering this.