MANCHESTER — The Manchester Selectboard and town administrators met with municipal department heads all day on Friday, hashing out recommendations for the Fiscal Year 2024 budget that, as currently proposed, calls for an 18.9 percent increase in spending.
The spending plan calls for an increase to about $4.55 million in municipal spending from $3.8 million in fiscal 2023, reflecting a number of equipment needs and increasing expenses.
It should be noted that increase, while staggering, is a preliminary estimate that takes into account everything department heads are asking for this coming fiscal year, which begins in July. The board will have time for further discussion later this month as it prepares the spending plan for Town Meeting. For the past several years, Manchester’s municipal property tax rates has been among the lowest in the state.
Acting Town Manager Leslie Perra said the projected increase in spending does not mean the tax rate is increasing by the same percentage.
“Even with the budget up 19 percent the tax rate would go down about 1 percent,” she said.
While cuts are likely coming, there are also still some factors that are yet to be determined that will effect the tax rate before constituents receive their bills. The Grand List, the aggregate valuation of taxable property within a given town (homes, hotels, businesses), won’t be fully assessed until July.
As board chair Ivan C. Beattie explained, if the Grand List valuation increases because more properties are added and assessed, that eases the burden on taxpayers. However, if the Grand List is only growing due to increased valuations on properties, as is expected this year, that means the there are essentially the same amount of people to divvy up a bigger pie of taxes. The percentages may stay the same, but the slices of the pie are bigger, he explained.
“The tax rate is going to stay the same,” Beattie said based on projections from the town. “The problem for the taxpayer is, your house is worth a lot more. So even when the tax rate is lower, you’re going to pay more in dollars, because someone has to pay those extra dollars to fund that gap.”
While this is just a first draft of the budget and includes what one might call a wish list from department heads, costs are going up everywhere, not just in Manchester. Some changes will undoubtedly be made over the next few weeks, but it appears that making significant cuts is going to be difficult.
“This budget right here is probably the most realistic budget I’ve worked on since I’ve been here,” said Michael DeCubellis, director of accounting & finance for the town.
Facing inflation and rising energy costs, much of the proposed hike in taxes is out of the board’s hands. The board is seeking solutions to cut costs wherever they can, but they’re ever aware of the balancing act that it is.
“Sometimes it’s hard to justify, but in the big picture, people are generally happy with the job that we do,” Beattie told the Journal. “But people are not going to be happy when we stand up in front of them and say, ‘Hey look, we’re going to increase your taxes by 19 percent.’”
“Some of these things aren’t even certain,” said Selectwoman Heidi Chamberlain. “Like the 35 percent (increase) to Public Works, that’s almost all attributable to energy costs.”
Some of the highest price tags that the board will likely be taking a look at in the coming weeks are requests for replacements of aging vehicles in the Department of Public Works and Fire Department.
DPW’s 2003 tandem dump truck needs a successor, but it will come at a cost of $250,000 (representing over one-third of the $ 725,000 increase in property tax spending). The board took a moment to digest the substantial number, but Director of Public Works Jeff Williams confirmed there was little way around it.
“It’s either do this, or buy a lot of parts,” he said. “And parts are going way up, too.”
In the case of the fire department, the budget is proposing setting aside $168,000 this year to go towards a $600,000 fire engine in 2026. This is a $104,000 increase from the $64,000 put into the Fire Equipment Reserve Fund last year.
While fuel costs can be unpredictable, the projected increase Chamberlain spoke of includes $70,000 for diesel fuel, nearly double that of the $40,000 budgeted last year. The Police Department also budgeted an $11,000 increase in fuel costs this year.
To speak to other costs that affect the police department, Manchester Police Chief Patrick Owens and Lieutenant James Blanchard sat before the board. The two main topics were two costs that will be offset at least partially by grants.
One of those costs is the addition of a full-time drug enforcement police officer. This was originally billed to be a school resource officer, but as the budget memorandum from Perra, “At the end of the day, none of the schools would allow a resource officer.”
This $77,000 per year position will be grant-funded for the next year and a half, but requires a five-year commitment from the town.
The other expense that Owens and Blanchard answered questions on was needed renovations for the town’s dispatch equipment, which also affects fire and rescue.
“One of the incentives to having a second dispatch console is if we are having a busy night on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday, planning ahead we can have one of the part-time dispatchers come in and cover that higher volume of calls.”