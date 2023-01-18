MANCHESTER — The Manchester Select Board has settled on three finalists for its town manager vacancy, and interim Town Manager Leslie Perra is among them, Board Chairman Ivan Beattie said Wednesday.
The board spent three days last week meeting with candidates in executive session, and finalist in-person visits and interviews will take place in the coming weeks, Beattie said. It’s possible that the board will be prepared to formally offer the job next month, he said.
Perra confirmed she’s a finalist, but did not comment further.
The board is expected to meet again Tuesday to finalize the fiscal 2024 budget proposal in time for Town Meeting. A decision on a new manager won’t be made by then, he said.
“We’re very lucky we have three really good candidates from which to choose. It’s a good position to be in,” Beattie said.
While Perra’s candidacy is public knowledge, the other two finalists are not being named, as they are still employed elsewhere, Beattie said.
Other than that wrinkle, the process will be the same for all three finalists, Beattie said. They will visit in person, meet with members of the Selectboard, and tour the town.
“We’re trying to keep the process consistent and uniform,” he said.
Those in-person finalist interviews are expected to take place in the next two weeks.
Perra, the town’s human resources and operations director for the past eight years, was appointed interim town manager when John O’Keefe stepped down in August to take a position as assistant athletic director for budget and finance at Williams College. He had served as town manager since 2007
A human resources professional in the private sector, Perra worked at TE Connectivity in North Bennington, where she was human resources manager, operations manager, quality manager, and environmental health and safety manager. She also worked for 12 years at Mack Molding in Arlington in human resources.