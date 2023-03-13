MANCHESTER — Incoming Town Manager Scott Murphy said he has signed a contract with the town of Manchester. Now, it’s the Selectboard’s turn.
The board, scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, is expected to formally appoint Murphy and approve his employment contract. "Appointment of Town Manager" is listed on the meeting agenda.
According to Murphy, the contract is open-ended — meaning that either side can opt out — and will pay him $115,000 per year. If he’s confirmed as expected, his first official day on the job would be March 20.
“It’s a lateral move financially for me, but a lot closer to home and a great opportunity," said Murphy, a longtime Bennington resident who has been working as Ludlow’s town manager for the past five years. He was previously town manager in Wilmington.
Selectboard Chair Ivan Beattie did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
According to Murphy, the terms correspond with the town’s written personnel policy, with the significant difference being that the manager’s position is under contract.
Former Town Manager John O’Keefe said he earned about $110,000 in his last year on the job. O’Keefe, who held the job for 16 years, left in September for an administrative position in the Williams College athletic program.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting also includes the annual post-Town Meeting reorganization of the board, as well as setting a chair, vice chair and clerk. The incumbent officers are Beattie, Vice Chair Greg Cutler and Clerk Jan Nolan.
The board also is expected to bestow its annual Unsung Hero award on Tuesday. The board annually honors a person or persons who have made significant contributions to life in Manchester without being publicly recognized for their efforts.