MANCHESTER — Every little bit helps — for keeping the roadsides clean and the tax rate under control.
Manchester Select Board members, town employees and meeting attendees dug into their pockets on Tuesday night to fulfill a $300 pledge for Green Up Vermont, the nonprofit organization that helps oversee Green Up Day, the state’s annual community litter cleanup campaign.
Kate Alberghini, the executive director of Green Up Vermont, was thrilled to hear board members had contributed themselves.
“Oh my gosh, that is awesome,” she said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s humbling.”
Board member Greg Cutler said it was “one of the greatest things I’ve ever been a part of on the Manchester Select Board.”
At an earlier meeting, Alberghini asked the board for $300 to help defray the cost of trash bags and educational materials for the event, scheduled for May 7 this year. After debate on whether allocating the money was proper, the board concluded that it would simply fund the request in its budget, rather than adding it to the Town Meeting warning for voters to decide.
Fast forward to Tuesday night, and the board’s final approval of the fiscal 2023 budget.
Asked to see how the additional $300 would affect the estimated municipal property tax rate, Town Manager John O’Keefe plugged the amount into a miscellaneous spending account in the public works budget and ran the numbers.
That $300 pushed the estimated increase in the town property tax rate for fiscal 2023 from 2.99 percent to 3.002 percent — just above the 3 percent ceiling that board Chairman Ivan Beattie wanted to maintain.
That’s when members of the board opened their wallets, contributing $25 each.
Bill Drunsic, sitting in the audience, chipped in. So did Leslie Perra, the town director of human resources and operations.
Those contributions totaled $200, and Cutler and the town manager pledged to chip in an additional $50 each to bring the pot to an even $300. They did so on Wednesday, O’Keefe said, adding that the funds will be credited against the fiscal 2023 budget and sent to Green Up Vermont. “That way it’s not on our books for that long but gets to the right year,” O’Keefe said.
“In the climate we’re operating in, people are getting the idea we’re some kind of nefarious group. I think that was a great display to the contrary,” Cutler added.
Alberghini said she’s grateful for the gesture, knowing how hard it can be to set and keep to a tight budget as the executive director of a nonprofit.
“What Green Up Day does by rallying volunteers to clean up the environment is keep communities healthy and beautiful and vibrant and visitors who want to move here and visit here. It keeps all those things working together just with volunteerism,” Alberghini said. “That said, I do think every single town in Vermont should have some skin in the game so we take care of Vermont as a whole. So when you tell me people of the town who can’t get this into the budget have opened their wallets, I’m so thankful and gracious and humbled by human beings, you know, doing the right thing.”